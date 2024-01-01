Writer completes embroidery journal documenting 2023 with stitched icons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Writer completes embroidery journal documenting 2023 with stitched icons

By Press Association
Martine Ellis made an embroidery journal to document her life throughout last year (Paul Chambers/Martine Ellis/PA)
A writer from Guernsey has documented her 2023 by making an embroidery journal, complete with a stitched icon for each day of the year.

Martine Ellis, who is also an educator and consultant, started making the circular journal – which is around 12 inches in diameter and split into 12 sections to represent each month of the year – in January 2023.

She said she feels “really pleased” to have completed the project, with the last symbol stitched on December 31.

Embroidered circular journal
Finished embroidery journal (Martine Ellis/PA)

“It’s not so much the final project I’m excited about, it’s more the process of having done it that I’m excited about,” the 45-year-old told the PA news agency.

“It’s really personal. I went through a process and managed to consistently do something creative, and that feels really positive.”

It took Mrs Ellis five to 15 minutes to complete each icon, depending on the complexity.

Stitched icons
Martine Ellis started the project in January 2023 (Martine Ellis/PA)

She would often stitch multiple icons at a time around twice a week, which equated to her having a stitched icon to represent each day of the year.

She said: “I knew I wouldn’t have time to stitch every day, so thought, what can I do to make this achievable?

“I would think of a word that sums up my day because that word ultimately would become an icon.

“When I was thinking of a word, I was thinking it had to be something that was sketchable and stitchable, and that was the thing I did every single day.

Spreadsheet
Mrs Ellis’s spreadsheet where she planned her icons (Martine Ellis/PA)

“I kept that in a simple Google sheet and every couple of days I had a reoccurring task that reminded me to update my embroidery journal.”

Some of the icons include the Guernsey flag, which is in the May section of the journal, and a T-Rex in the August section.

Mrs Ellis said the app Hevy she uses for weightlifting tells her the total weight she has lifted per workout; and on the day represented by the icon, she “lifted a T-Rex”.

She added: “It is also one of the more complex from a drawing perspective and I completely free-handed stitched it.

“Normally with the icons, I have this water soluble blue pen that I would roughly use to scribble an icon and then stitch it.”

Stitched icons
The T-Rex symbol stitched by Mrs Ellis (Martine Ellis/PA)

On the Guernsey flag icon, she said: “Liberation Day is May the 9th and that is the date we have a bank holiday because that is when we were liberated in the Second World War from the German forces.

“There’s lots of nature orientated ones because last year I got into my garden a little bit more and I started growing a few things, so there’s vegetables dotted around and lots of leaves and flowers.”

Many festive icons pop up in December, including a mince pie, and symbols for toast and soup, represented by a ladle, feature in October – since Mrs Ellis had to “live on” these foods when she was ill with gastric flu.

She said the “most positive thing” to come out of the project is the lessons she learnt along the way.

Stitched icons
The Guernsey flag is one of the stitched icons for May (Martine Ellis/PA)

“The first was the need for processes if you want to consistently do something and having set this as a goal for myself in 2022, it felt really good to have smashed that goal,” she said.

“One of the positive things from a creative practice side of things is that you can’t be a perfectionist when you do a project like this, and I am a perfectionist.

“It really taught me that you have to just go for it and get it done, and that was a big learning curve for me.

“The back looks horrible and some of the dye has run in some of the threads and some of the icons look ridiculous, but I don’t care – it’s mine.”

Stitched icons
There was a festive theme to the icons stitched in December (Martine Ellis/PA)

Having been inspired by someone called The Stir-Crazy Crafter – who teaches people how to make embroidery journals – Mrs Ellis said it is “really cool” to be inspiring others to create their own.

“I don’t have a massive social media following, but people have been really positive about it and cheering me on on social media,” she said.

“People were really looking forward to me sharing my little monthly updates and would message me saying: “I see you’ve stitched what looks like a pan – what is that about?”

More information about Mrs Ellis’s project and other work can be found here: https://martineellis.substack.com/