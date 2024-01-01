Woman remanded in custody in UK accused of murdering her children in Colorado

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman remanded in custody in UK accused of murdering her children in Colorado

By Press Association
Kimberlee Singler has been remanded in custody by a court in London (Colorado Springs Police Department/PA)
A woman accused of murdering two of her children in the US has been remanded in custody in the UK.

Kimberlee Singler’s nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were found dead in a residential property in Colorado, along with her 11-year-old daughter who was injured but alive, police in Colorado Springs said.

The force said it responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary at their family home at 12.29am on December 19, a claim later discovered to be unfounded.

Singler, 35, and her 11-year-old daughter are said to have been treated for injuries at the scene in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point before being taken to hospital.

Despite initially co-operating with the investigation, Singler reportedly disappeared on December 23 and a warrant was issued for her arrest on December 26 on murder charges.

Scene of children's deaths
Police tape around the home in Colorado where two children were found dead (Parker Seibold/The Gazette/AP)

Colorado Springs Police Department’s violent offender fugitive task force worked to locate Singler.

She was arrested by the National Crime Agency’s national extradition unit in Kensington, west London, on December 30.

She was remanded into custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning and faces extradition to the United States.

The mother, who has been charged in the US with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault, will next appear at the same court on January 29.

A spokesperson for Colorado Springs Police Department said: “Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody in the United Kingdom without incident.

“Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s homicide unit continue to work closely with multiple law enforcement agencies in pursuing the ongoing investigation.”