Philosophy student found guilty of murdering fiance

A philosophy student who “lost her temper” and ran over her fiance has been found guilty of his murder.

Alice Wood, 23, used her Ford Fiesta as a weapon when she hit partner Ryan Watson, 24, near the home they shared in Rode Heath, Cheshire, at about 11.30pm on May 6 last year.

Wood denied murder and an alternative count of manslaughter as she claimed her boyfriend’s death was a “tragic accident”.

She told her trial at Chester Crown Court she did not realise he was trapped underneath her car when she drove 158 metres up Sandbach Road before stopping.

The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Alice Wood, right, (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wood showed no emotion as the jury returned its unanimous verdict after less than eight hours of deliberation.

Judge Michael Leeming further remanded her in custody and told her she “may never be released”.

He said: “You have been convicted of the murder of Ryan Watson. There is only one sentence that the law allows and that is life imprisonment.

“I am required to consider the minimum term you must serve in custody before the Parole Board deems it safe for you to be released.

“You may never be released. It is a matter entirely for the Parole Board.”

Ryan Watson was in a relationship with Alice Wood (Cheshire Police/PA)

Wood stared downwards as she left the dock.

Sentencing will take place on January 29.

The three-week trial heard the couple, who began a relationship in March 2020 and became engaged six months later, had spent the evening at a party in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, with staff and service users of the brain injury charity Headway, where Mr Watson was a support worker.

Andrew Ford KC, prosecuting, said Mr Watson was seen on CCTV footage “having a good time, being a gregarious and outgoing party guest”, while Wood was described by one woman attending as “a bit cold”.

Alice Wood showed no emotion when the verdict was announced (Crown Prosecution Service)

Fellow party guest Tiffany Ferriday told the court she and Mr Watson had “clicked” and Wood was “pretty much left out” of conversation.

But Wood told the court when she drove Mr Watson home from the party in his car, despite knowing she was over the drink drive limit, he “flipped” and accused her of flirting with other men.

The student described an argument which continued when they returned to the house they owned in Oak Street and led to Mr Watson grabbing her by her hair extensions and holding her head over the oven hob.

She said she went out to her car to leave but Mr Watson followed and they continued to argue as he stood outside the car.

CCTV showed her reverse the vehicle, hitting Mr Watson’s car, a bin and a bollard.

The car could be seen in the footage reversing into Sandbach Road as Mr Watson walked away, but then swerved off the road towards him.

Ryan Watson died aged 23 (Cheshire Police)

Wood told the court she had intended to “scare” Mr Watson because he had threatened her mother but planned to stop short of him and was “shocked” when she saw him on the bonnet of the car.

The CCTV showed the car reverse and then move forward, hitting Mr Watson a second time and knocking him underneath the car before driving away.

The court heard Wood was preparing for final exams in a theology, philosophy and ethics degree at the time and had since been awarded the degree based on the material she had already produced.

She had a scholarship for a part-time research masters at Cambridge, the jury was told.

On the first day of the trial, she had a copy of the book Meditations, a philosophy text by Roman Marcus Aurelius, under her arm as she was led in handcuffs from the prison van to the court.

In tears during much of her evidence, Wood said she had stopped the car and got out after travelling a short distance down the road because she felt it was not accelerating properly.

She said: “It was like stepping into a nightmare because I could see Ryan underneath the car.

“It was like I was in hell, It didn’t seem real.”

The court heard she then knocked on the door of a nearby house and told residents: “Please phone an ambulance. I think I’ve ran over my boyfriend.”

When police arrived and Wood taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, she told an officer: “It’s fine, I deserve it.”