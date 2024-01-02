Co Armagh man honoured by Prime Minister for 50 years of charity fundraising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co Armagh man honoured by Prime Minister for 50 years of charity fundraising

By Press Association
Willie Nugent received a Points of Light award (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport/PA)
A Co Armagh man who has raised £1 million for charity over the last 50 years has been honoured by the Prime Minister.

Willie Nugent started his charitable endeavours in 1973 after being inspired by his schoolteachers reading the Guinness World Records to his class.

His first effort was cycling 100 miles from his native Armagh to Co Donegal in the Irish Republic, and he has gone on to break a world record for standing motionless for 13 hours.

He has also visited 21 dog shelters around the world to raise money for animal welfare charities as part of his Shaking Paws Around the World challenge.

Each Christmas, Mr Nugent publishes a children’s book for charity featuring his dog Maisie, with the proceeds from his latest edition going to Friends of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Mr Nugent received the Prime Minister’s Points of Light award on December 27.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Mr Nugent received the Prime Minister’s Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding individuals making a positive change within their community (Ian Forsyth/PA)

He described the award as a “great honour” and said it would motivate him to continue raising money for charity.

“I’d like to point out, I’ve always had great support during my 50 years of fundraising and I can honestly say, ‘I have never walked alone’,” he said.

“Over the years, I’ve always had great support from family and friends and not forgetting my faithful dogs who … have taken me for walks every day, keeping me fit and healthy.”

Mr Nugent is the 2,229th recipient of the Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a positive change within their community and inspiring others.

Someone is selected every weekday to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris congratulated Mr Nugent.

“Willie has raised an amazing amount for charity over the past half-century, and continues to undertake creative fundraising initiatives on behalf of worthy causes,” he said.

“I congratulate him on this Points of Light award and thank him for his long-running support for charities, which has made a real difference to those in need – on top of setting a Guinness World Record.”