In Pictures: Coronation pageantry crowned busy 2023 for royal family

Thousands lined the streets of London to watch the coronation procession of the King, and hundreds more witnessed the ancient service inside the abbey.

The coronation was the highlight of 2023 for the royal family – but they had a busy schedule of engagements elsewhere.

In February the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 76th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London (Chris Jackson/PA)

In February the Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, helped refurbish a boat during a visit to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Princess of Wales visited the Hayes Muslim Centre in west London in March, to meet partner members of the Disasters Emergency Committee Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The King is crowned with St Edward’s Crown in May by the Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King seated in St Edward’s Chair during the coronation (Aaron Chown/PA)

The King and Queen are carried in the Gold State Coach, pulled by eight Windsor Greys, as they leave Westminster Abbey (David Rose/The Telegraph/PA)

The Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation (Toby Melville/PA)

(Left to right) The Duke of Edinburgh, the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, the Princess Royal, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales and the Pages of Honour including Prince George (far right) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they join volunteers to help renovate and improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, as part of the Big Help Out, to mark the coronation in May (Daniel Leal/PA)

Prince George tries archery with the volunteers (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Duchess of Edinburgh took part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading in May (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

(left to right) Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view the flypast after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June (Yui Mok/PA)

(Left-right) The King and Queen with French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron during the state visit to France in September (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with medal winners at the sitting volleyball final during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in September (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

(left to right) The Princess Royal, the King and Queen during the Braemar Gathering highland games in September (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Princess of Wales in November during her first visit to 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards at Robertson Barracks, Dereham, Norfolk, since being appointed Colonel-in-Chief by the King in August (Chris Radburn/PA)

The King meets children at Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales, in November to mark the centenary year of the cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Prince of Wales performs DNA sequencing tests with staff during a visit in November to the Centre for Wildlife Forensics at Lim Chu Kang, Singapore, to see how the country is working to improve enforcement against poaching and trafficking (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales played pool during a visit to The Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester, in November to mark the launch of Royal Foundation Community Impact Project (Anthony Devlin/PA)