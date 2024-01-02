Universal payment proposal to Troubles bereaved criticised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Universal payment proposal to Troubles bereaved criticised

By Press Association
DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly (Liam McBurney/PA)
A proposal for a universal payment to be made to relatives of all those killed in Northern Ireland’s Troubles has been criticised as equating victims with victim-makers.

Victims Commissioner Ian Jeffers made the proposal in a paper to the Stormont Executive Office for the payment to the families of all the bereaved, including those who were involved in paramilitary groups.

He said the move “will be contentious”, acknowledging some “will find it difficult to accept the idea that all bereaved families should be included”.

Ian Jeffers Commissioner for Victims and Survivors (Liam McBurney/PA)

But he said he sees the value of a “recognition payment to those suggested in this paper in promoting reconciliation”.

Ms Little Pengelly said it is “repugnant to acknowledge victim makers in the same way as the victims they created”.

“Many victims and survivors will be deeply disappointed that the Victims Commissioner failed to take the opportunity to make clear that there is no equivalence between victim and victim maker,” she said.

“The lie that reconciliation somehow demands that victims and their perpetrators be treated the same must be robustly challenged.

“This is a ridiculous suggestion, and one that causes significant hurt to many victims.

“To be clear, the DUP will stand by the innocent victims and will not endorse this proposal in its current form for the reasons stated.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims group SEFF, said there should be another approach.

Kenny Donaldson of the South East Fermanagh Foundation at an event at Corick House, Clogher, Co Tyrone (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said he acknowledged that those “involved in terrorism/other premeditated criminal violence and their families do require access to support services”, but he said this should not be facilitated via victims funded resources.

He said a payment scheme for those injured “went some way to making a distinction between perpetrator and victim”, adding: “And so too must any future bereaved reparation”.

“For those who were bereaved of a loved one who was involved in terrorism as a member of a proscribed group, there is a need for another approach to be developed with appropriate arbitration functions,” he said.

“There is also a need for inclusion of bereaved across jurisdictions.

“That means those murdered/killed in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and mainland Europe.

“It is up to states to find workable solutions on these issues, to work together in a spirit of partnership and collaboration.”

Mr Donaldson added: “A chorus of people are leading the claim that society has moved on since 2009 when a universal reparation proposal for the bereaved was proposed by Eames-Bradley, this was met with righteous anger and opposition.

“Society has indeed moved on as has politics but principles and values held by large sections of those directly impacted have not, and rightly so.”

“Proposals launched today are ‘advice’ and that is solely what they are, there is substantive debate to be held on these issues before anything could be enacted in law, our message is simple; advance a reparation for the non-controversial cases which do not involve terrorism, a different process is required to deal with those other cases which account for circa 500 deaths and 13-14% of Troubles-related deaths.”