Dozens gather to remember 16-year-old boy killed awaiting NYE fireworks

By Press Association
People take part in a vigil in Downhills Park for 16-year-old Harry Pitman (PA)
People take part in a vigil in Downhills Park for 16-year-old Harry Pitman (PA)

Dozens of people have gathered at a vigil for a “bright and promising” 16-year-old boy who was murdered just before midnight as he joined friends to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks at London’s Primrose Hill.

Harry Pitman was attacked after what police described as “an altercation” at the popular viewpoint in Camden, north London, which was filled with hundreds of people.

Witnesses said large crowds, including families with children, had gathered to watch the fireworks when the “senseless” violence broke out.

Around a hundred people – including Harry’s mother, brother, and sister – gathered at Downhills Park to pay their respect to the teenager, with many carrying flowers and balloons.

Primrose Hill death
Harry Pitman was fatally stabbed in north London on New Year’s Eve (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Speaking on Monday, Harry’s older sister, Tayla, 19, told the MailOnline website of her family’s heartbreak, adding that her brother could be “mischievous and cheeky”, but he “didn’t have a bad bone in his body” and “always stood up for what was right”.

She said: “It doesn’t seem real – I keep on expecting him to come through the front door. His dinner is still in the oven, Mum can’t bring herself to remove it.”

The 16-year-old had ambitions of joining the Army and following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who served in the Second World War, the Mail reported.

Harry’s older brother, Patrick, 18, told the newspaper his brother was a huge Tottenham Hotspur fan and had gone to Primrose Hill with seven of his friends.

He said: “We are all distraught, it just doesn’t seem real.”

Harry’s grandfather, Phillip Pitman, told ITV the boy had his “whole life ahead of him”, and that he was “just finding his way”.

Mr Pitman described his grandson as a “lovely boy” who was good with people and said that he had just started his first job, adding: “This is just such a terrible loss.”

Harry Pitman death
People arrive to take part in the vigil (PA)

Harry’s school, St Thomas More Catholic School, described him as a “bright and promising young soul” who “touched lives with his infectious laughter and enthusiasm for life”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the school said: “He will be remembered for his many qualities, particularly his resilience and the positive impact he had on those around him.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days, and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

On Tuesday, another 16-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, was released from custody under investigation, the Met said.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said Harry was with a group of friends when he became involved in an “altercation with devastating consequences”, describing the attack as a “senseless act of violence”.

Mr Grogan said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“His family are understandably devastated and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence.”