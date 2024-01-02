In Pictures: Sun, storms and Mother Nature’s fireworks – a year on our coastline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Sun, storms and Mother Nature’s fireworks – a year on our coastline

By Press Association
Britain’s coastline provides a front row seat to see Mother Nature at her best, all year round (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Britain’s coastline is a place people flock to in good weather and bad, all year round.

The past year has seen the coast drenched in sun, battered by storms and provided a front-row seat for nature’s fireworks – including the unmissable Northern Lights.

Ferry in stormy seas
The start of 2023 saw stormy seas rage around the coastline, with ships forced to battle massive waves and swells, including here at the mouth of the Tyne on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Windswept beach
In mid-February, Storm Otto left walkers on Tynemouth beach surrounded by sand whipped up by the strong winds (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Northern lights
There was a spectacular display of the northern lights off Whitley Bay in March, showing Mother Nature at her colourful best (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Beach volleyball
Spring finally arrived in time for the Easter weekend in April, with people enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth beach (Ben Birchall/PA)
Mist
But the warmer temperatures came at a cost in some parts, with the coastline at Deal, Kent, shrouded in mist (Victoria Jones/PA)
Portobello beach
May saw the hottest day of the year at the time, with sun worshippers flocking to Portobello beach near Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dogs
Much further south, all creatures great and small seemed to enjoy the warm spell on Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Kayakers
A month later and temperatures soared, with it later confirmed to have been the hottest June on record for the UK. Here, kayakers kept cool in calm conditions at Cullercoats bay in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Stormy seas
But it was a different story in July, when wet and wild conditions brought stormy seas, with huge waves crashing over the pier at Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Surfers
The unsettled summer continued into August, but stormy seas brought joy to some on Longsands beach on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunbather
September was a tale of two halves, with sun worshippers back on the beaches during a heatwave in the early part of the month – which later made way for Storm Agnes (Victoria Jones/PA)
Stormy seas
People walking along the seafront in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, used their coats as shelter during the storm (Danny Lawson/PA)
Large waves
The sheer power of the sea was evident along huge parts of the coastline in October, as Britain was battered by Storm Babet. Here, waves crash over the harbour wall in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Northern lights
On Bonfire Night, nature provided its own fireworks in some parts of the country, including here over Bamburgh Lighthouse, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Snow
Early December snowfall resulted in a scene fit for a Christmas card along the coast at Seaton Sluice, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)