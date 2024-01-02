Man stabbed to death in north London named by police

A 29-year-old man stabbed to death in north-west London has been named as Ahmed Jama.

Met Police officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to the Abbey estate near St John’s Wood just after 7.30pm on Friday December 29.

Ahmed was found injured and given first aid by paramedics at the scene before being rushed to hospital where he died of his wounds later that evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who either witnessed the stabbing, or has information about who was responsible.

“Ahmed’s family are starting their new year devastated by their loss. If you have any information that could help our investigation, please get in touch.”

Felicia Adarkwa, 65, who lives on the estate, previously told the PA news agency: “I heard a noise, there were arguments. I was going to pop the window but something told me not to.

The incident took place near London’s famous Abbey Road (James Manning/PA)

“There was heavy noise, there was shouting, boys and girls. I didn’t watch them. They were arguing.

“Really sad. It’s horrible.”

Sheila Gallagher, 69, said she was watching television in her flat when she noticed police were on the estate.

“I was watching the soaps and I didn’t hear a sound and then I came out and saw all the police around, that was after 9pm,” she said.

Police carried out investigations at the Abbey estate near St John’s Wood in north-west London (James Manning/PA)

“I looked out of my kitchen window and saw police. It’s a bit scary.”

Another resident, Abdul, 50, said: “Generally it’s not a good area but the last few months it has been quite nice.

“Of course it’s scary. I’ve got young children, you straight away think about your own children.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met on 101.