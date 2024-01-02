Woman hurt by falling tree as 94mph winds hit UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman hurt by falling tree as 94mph winds hit UK

By Press Association
Scaffolding that fell off the front of a building on Creek Road (Catherine Woodhouse/PA)
Scaffolding that fell off the front of a building on Creek Road (Catherine Woodhouse/PA)

A woman has been injured by a falling tree as gusts of up 94mph hit large parts of the UK.

The woman was injured as the high winds and heavy rain during Storm Henk brought on power cuts, transport troubles, property damage and disruption on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 3.14pm to reports that a woman had been struck by a tree in Station Approach, Orpington.

A force spokesman said: “Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

Winter weather Jan 2nd 2024
Drivers face difficult driving conditions near Folkestone in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“The woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Her family has been informed.”

An amber warning for wind issued by the Met Office covered a central swathe of England, informing the public of possible travel disruption, roof damage and power cuts across southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales.

The strongest gales were recorded at the Needles Old Battery in the Isle of Wight, where wind speeds reached 94mph.

Gusts of 81mph were reached at Exeter Airport in Devon, and top winds hit 71mph at the Isle of Portland in Dorset and also at Mumbles Head in Glamorgan.

A broad yellow warning for rain was in place on Tuesday evening – leaving regions including East Midlands, East of England, London and south-east England, north-west England, south-west England and Wales braced for heavy downpours.

Winter weather Jan 2nd 2024
People walk in the rain in York (Danny Lawson/PA)

It stated: “Following recent wet weather, a further spell of rain, heavy in places, will move north-eastwards on Tuesday. 10-20 mm of rain falling fairly widely, with a few places seeing 30-40 mm, this on top of the overnight rainfall.”

The Energy Networks Association – which collates data from all energy providers – estimated that 38,000 customers were without power as a direct result of storm damage, as of 7pm on Tuesday.

ENA spokesman Ross Easton said: “Electricity network technicians have reconnected around 102,600 customers since Storm Henk damaged power lines today.

“Intensive winds, higher than originally forecast, of more than 80mph in places have meant that repairs have been needed to electricity infrastructure and right now engineering teams are working to reconnect supplies as quickly and safely as possible.”

There were 246 flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected, and 353 alerts for possible flooding by 7.15pm, according to the Environment Agency.

Stefan Laeger, the Environment Agency’s flood duty manager, said that the heavy rainfall means “significant local flooding” on the River Nene, in the east of England, is “probable” on Tuesday and tomorrow.

He said: “Recent and ongoing heavy rain is falling on already very wet ground and could see some riverside locations across England flood until Thursday, while surface water flooding is also possible at times during the next five days in parts of the country.

“Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground, working to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move car.”

Motorists faced difficult driving conditions near Folkestone in Kent.

Drivers were also stopped from using the bridge at the Dartford Crossing heading south due to the strong winds.

Winter weather Jan 2nd 2024
A tree blown over by the wind in Tooting, south-west London (Richard Wheeler/PA)

National Highways apologised as it estimated some motorists could face delays of up to two hours, and diverted traffic that was being sent through a tunnel.

It advised that “unless you are near the front of the queue, it will take some time for you to get moving again”.

A message on the South Western Railway warned passengers that there were “multiple incidents affecting services across the network” and advised customers not to travel.

Thameslink also warned passengers not to travel “unless absolutely necessary” as multiple weather-related incidents across the entire network had affected all routes.

National Rail told passengers that various routes across the south west and north west of England along with the Midlands, East Anglia and South Wales could be affected. It added that speed restrictions were being imposed which would mean possible train delays.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out to The Ford in Kenilworth to rescue a motorist who got stuck trying to drive through flood water.

A spokesman said: “Due to the speed of the flowing water we used our inflatable sled to safely rescue the car’s occupants. Please avoid the area and don’t try to drive through flood water.”

Images captured by a resident in Tooting, south-west London, also showed a tree that had been blown over by the strong winds.

In Greenwich, south-east London, a large panel of scaffolding fell from either side of a building on Creek Road due to the heavy winds.

Marketing manager Josh Hargreaves, 30, told the PA news agency that he and his boyfriend had watched the scaffolding “pretty much swaying in the wind” before falling from the front of the building at around 3.40pm.

Then, an hour later, scaffolding fell from the back of the building as well.