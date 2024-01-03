‘Teenage T. rex’ fossils ‘are different predatory but nimbler dinosaur species’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Teenage T. rex’ fossils ‘are different predatory but nimbler dinosaur species’

By Press Association
An artist’s impression of a Nanotyrannus dinosaur (Elena Elenaphotos21/Alamy Stock Photo)
An artist’s impression of a Nanotyrannus dinosaur (Elena Elenaphotos21/Alamy Stock Photo)

Fossils thought to belong to teenage Tyrannosaurus rexes are adults of another predatory but more nimble dinosaur species, scientists have said.

A new analysis of the specimens suggests the animals who roamed the Earth 66 million years ago were not fast-growing juveniles but nearly full size, according to a report published in the journal Fossil Studies.

These fossils have been the subject of heated debate for decades after the first full skull was unearthed in Montana, USA, in 1942.

Some have argued the specimens belong to a species known as Nanotyrannus lancensis – a smaller and sleeker relative of the T. rex – while others have said these are not diminutive tyrannosaur adults but young T. rexes.

Dr Nick Longrich, from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, said he was “pretty blown away” when he saw the results of their research, which was based on an analysis of the growth rings in the bones and modelling of the growth of the animals.

He said: “I didn’t expect it to be quite so conclusive.

“If they were young T. rex they should be growing like crazy, putting on hundreds of kilograms a year, but we’re not seeing that.

“We tried modelling the data in a lot of different ways and we kept getting low growth rates.

A comparison of Nanotyrannus and Tyrannosaurus skulls
A comparison of Nanotyrannus and Tyrannosaurus skulls (Longrich et al/ Fossil Studies)

“This is looking like the end for the hypothesis that these animals are young T. rex.”

The researchers said their modelling showed these dinosaurs would have grown to a maximum size of around 900 to 1,500 kilograms and five metres, about 15% of the size of an adult T. rex, which would have weighed around 8,000 kilograms and measured close to nine metres in length.

The team also said the growth patterns in the fossils do not indicate that these belonged to young T. rexes.

Dr Longrich said: “In the same way that kittens look like cats and puppies look like dogs, the juveniles of different tyrannosaurs are distinctive.

“And Nanotyrannus just doesn’t look anything like a T. rex.”

The researchers said they also compared these fossils to another specimen that was recently identified as a juvenile T. rex.

Dr Longrich said this specimen has “very distinctive” features that are not seen in seen in Nanotyrannus.

According to the team, the findings suggest evidence that Nanotyrannus was more lightly-built and long-limbed than the thick-set T. rex and had larger arms.

Dr Longrich said: “The arms are actually longer than those of T. rex.

“Even the biggest T. rex, has shorter arms and smaller claws than in these little Nanotyrannus.

“This was an animal where the arms were actually pretty formidable weapons.

“It’s really just a completely different animal – small, fast, agile.

“T. rex relied on size and strength, but this animal relied on speed.”

A comparison with the T. rex suggests that the smaller Nanotyrannus is only a distant relative, researchers say.

He added: “Nanotyrannus is highly controversial in paleontology.

“Not long ago, it seemed like we’d finally settled this problem, and it was a young T. rex.

“I was very sceptical about Nanotyrannus myself until about six years ago when I took a close look at the fossils and was surprised to realise we’d gotten it wrong all these years.”