Teenager stabbed in park ‘was an innocent victim who would never hurt anyone’

By Press Association
Harry Pitman (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Harry Pitman (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The sister of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death while waiting to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks has hit back at false rumours that he was in a gang.

Harry Pitman died after what police described as “an altercation” as crowds gathered in Primrose Hill, Camden, north London, to watch the display.

His sister Tayla, 19, said in a TikTok video that her brother was a “good boy” who had a “heart of gold” and would not have been involved in violence.

She said: “Harry was not in any way shape or form involved with any gangs or anyone who could cause trouble.

A vigil in Downhills Park for 16-year-old Harry Pitman
A vigil in Downhills Park for 16-year-old Harry Pitman (PA)

“He’s not ever been in trouble with the police and people are making it out like Harry died because he did something wrong, when my brother’s the victim here.

“And I’m sick of this narrative that’s being portrayed that Harry deserved to die because he was involved, but Harry didn’t deserve to die because he wasn’t involved.”

The Metropolitan Police said there is no evidence that the killing was gang-related.

Around 100 people – including Harry’s mother, brother and sister – gathered at Downhills Park in Haringey, north London, on Tuesday evening to pay their respects to the teenager, with many carrying flowers and balloons.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are also planning to pay tribute to him on Friday evening when their team play Burnley in the FA Cup.

In the emotional video, Tayla said: “We’re already grieving as it is and now, on top of that, we’ve got people saying that our baby boy, who’s a victim, an innocent victim, his death was warranted because it was gang-related when it wasn’t.

“I just want everyone to know that Harry was a good boy, and he would never hurt anyone.”

Harry was among 21 teenagers killed in violent incidents in London last year, 18 of whom were stabbed.

A 16-year-old who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, and police have appealed for witnesses.