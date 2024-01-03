Family ‘exposed to elements’ when hatch blows off London Eye pod 400ft in air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family ‘exposed to elements’ when hatch blows off London Eye pod 400ft in air

By Press Association
The London Eye was hit by strong winds (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The London Eye was hit by strong winds (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A family was left “exposed to the elements” more than 400ft in the air when strong winds “ripped the hatch” off their London Eye pod.

David Nock, from Bournemouth, Dorset, was on a trip to the capital with his family when Storm Henk swept across the city on Tuesday.

They expected the London Eye to be the “highlight of their trip” but their excitement turned to anxiety when a powerful gust tore away their hatch at the top of the ride.

Mr Nock, 43, told the PA news agency that the Eye began “flexing” on the way up and that it kept stop-starting as it struggled with the wind.

The observation wheel came to a total halt and “wasn’t going anywhere” at the top, he said, leaving him and his family of 11 stranded for five minutes.

The IT business owner said: “The wind starting playing hooley and ripped the emergency hatch off the top of the pod with a big crash.

“Obviously we’re exposed to the elements. It was nerve-racking.

“When you’ve got your whole family up there it makes you slightly anxious – you start to question the integrity of the pod itself and what else might go wrong.

“Our other concern was that, if the hatch detaches, you’ve got a large object 130m up flying through the air and it could hit someone.

Spring weather April 19th 2023
Mr Nock said he and his family were left ‘exposed to the elements’ (John Walton/PA)

“The whole Eye was flexing at one point – and I did wonder whether they were stopping and starting because the wheels that rotate it weren’t getting traction.

“Equally on the way down there were stops and starts and then the hatch started crunching and squishing into the mechanism – that’s when I said, right, I’m going to push the emergency button.”

A spokesperson for the London Eye told PA that following an “isolated technical issue”, they “immediately ensured that guests safely disembarked”.

They said: “Due to disruption from adverse weather conditions yesterday, we took the decision to close the lastminute.com London Eye for a brief period.

“We can confirm that no parts of the pod detached from the main structure and that no guests were injured.”