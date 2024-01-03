In Pictures: Zookeepers carry out annual count of all creatures great and small

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Zookeepers carry out annual count of all creatures great and small

By Press Association
Zookeeper Jess counts Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)
Zookeeper Jess counts Humboldt penguins during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)

ZSL London Zoo’s annual ritual of counting its animals was carried out at the start of a new year for the London attraction.

Zoos are required by law to give annual updates of the numbers of creatures in their menageries and all creatures great and small had to be accounted for as zookeepers got to work on the stocktake.

Galapagos tortoises were not too much of a flight risk while the counting was under way but the zookeeper tasked with totting up the penguins had a much trickier task with the agile and slippery crowd pleasers, whether they were waddling or taking a deep dive.

ZSL London Zoo annual stocktake
Priscilla, a giant Galapagos tortoise, is counted during the annual stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktake
Zookeeper Kim counts Priscilla and Polly (Aaron Chown/PA)

The keeper assigned to millipedes was doubtless relieved he was carrying out a headcount rather than measuring footfall.

Tigers and zebras were also to be reckoned with at the popular London venue.

ZSL London Zoo annual stocktake
Zookeeper Sam counts a giant millipede (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktake
All creatures great and small were counted at the London attraction (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktake
Crispin, a Sumatran tiger, takes part in the annual stocktake (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktake
Crispin takes an interest as he is counted (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktake
Zebras also measured up for the count (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktake
Zoos are required to do yearly counts (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktake
Humboldt penguins were tallied during the morning (Aaron Chown/PA)
ZSL London Zoo annual stocktake
Zookeeper Jess counts the Humboldt penguins (Aaron Chown/PA)