King sends condolences to Japanese emperor over ‘devastating’ earthquakes

By Press Association
The King has sent a message of condolence to the Emperor of Japan (Phil Noble/PA)
The King has sent a message of condolence to the Emperor of Japan, expressing his “profound sadness” after the country’s “devastating” earthquakes.

Charles told Emperor Naruhito both he and the Queen had been following reports of the disaster closely, adding: “I can only say how deeply we feel for all those who are suffering from the dreadful effects of this horrific tragedy.”

Rescue workers and dog units were sifting through rubble on Wednesday in a race against time ahead of predicted freezing weather and heavy rain after the powerful earthquakes killed 73 people in western Japan.

Japan Earthquake
Firefighters search Suzu on Wednesday (Kyodo News via AP)

Dozens are believed to be trapped under collapsed buildings.

Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas were rattled by a 4.9 magnitude aftershock early on Wednesday – one of scores that have followed Monday’s shallow magnitude 7.6 quake with an epicentre at Noto, about 185 miles from Tokyo on the opposite coast.

The King, who signed his message Charles R, said: “My wife and I were profoundly saddened to hear of the devastating loss of life and injuries caused by the series of earthquakes that have struck Japan.”

He said they mourned “the many lives cut short”, adding “our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones”.

Charles and Camilla
Charles said he and Camilla were following news of the disaster (Frank Augstein/PA)

The King expressed his admiration for the “bravery and courage” of the emergency search and rescue teams.

He added: “I know that my Government stands ready to support the people of Japan at this exceptionally difficult time.”

The quakes set off tsunami warnings, followed by waves more than 3ft high in some places.

Noto’s narrow peninsula landscape has added to the challenges in reaching some communities, and water, power and mobile phone service are still down in some areas.

More than 300 people have been injured, at least 25 of them seriously.

On Tuesday,  a large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and burst into flames, killing five people.

The coast guard Bombardier was preparing to take off for Niigata to deliver relief supplies to people in the central regions after the quakes.