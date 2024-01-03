Woman allegedly raped by footballer went to his home for ‘cuddles and company’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman allegedly raped by footballer went to his home for ‘cuddles and company’

By Press Association
Sunderland’s Jack Diamond (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sunderland’s Jack Diamond (Isaac Parkin/PA)

A woman who was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond told a court she went to his house that night for “cuddles and company”.

Diamond, 23, is accused of assaulting the woman he originally met on dating app Tinder after inviting her to his home in Fatfield, in Washington, Sunderland, in May 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court jurors heard the pair had been “friends with benefits”, and the woman told police that her relationship with the Sunderland winger was “95% about sex”.

But she said she had not had sex with Diamond since she had started taking medication, which she had been told could lead to foetal abnormalities. The court heard she was not on the contraceptive pill at the time.

Eleanor Laws KC, defending Diamond, said the woman had had sex with Diamond since being prescribed the medication in February 2022, but she said she had not actually started taking it until March.

“I didn’t have any sex with Jack when I was on the medication – I’m sure of it,” the complainant told the court.

She denied Ms Laws’ claim that she had been “exaggerating” the medication and lack of contraception as reasons for not wanting to have sex with Diamond on the night of the incident.

Prosecutors say Diamond raped and sexually assaulted the woman after agreeing that “nothing more than cuddling would take place” when she went to his home on the night of the alleged assaults.

Jurors heard the woman “eventually” consented to some sexual activity before Diamond went to sleep, then woke up and started “caressing her body”.

Prosecutor David Povall said Diamond then sexually assaulted and raped the woman, and that she “protested” during both.

On Wednesday, the complainant told the court Diamond had asked her to come to his home that night, but the pair had agreed on the phone beforehand it would just be “cuddles and company”.

When Ms Laws asked: “That was not something that often happened between you was it?” the woman replied: “Sometimes it did.”

The complainant also denied “starting to feel a little bit more for (Diamond) than she expected” to, saying: “I didn’t like Jack in that way, it was always friendship.”

She disagreed when Ms Laws said: “You were interested in him romantically, you wanted to be his girlfriend.”

Ms Laws said on the night of the alleged assaults, it was Diamond that turned down the woman when she started to initiate further sexual activity.

“What upset you that night was his disinterest in you, wasn’t it?” Ms Laws asked. The woman replied: “No.”

Diamond denies both charges and the trial continues.

The player was on loan with Lincoln City last season but the deal was terminated after he was charged, and Sunderland suspended him.