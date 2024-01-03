Man ‘encouraged support’ for banned loyalist groups by flying flags, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man ‘encouraged support’ for banned loyalist groups by flying flags, jury told

By Press Association
The panel of five women and seven men were sitting at Birmingham Crown Court (Chris Radburn/PA)
A jury has heard a man accused of encouraging support for a banned terror group by flying an Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) flag told police after his arrest: “It’s just a flag mate … I am an Orangeman.”

Prosecutors allege Kieron Brockhouse was reckless as to whether his actions and pictures posted on social media would encourage others to support both the UFF and the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), which were respectively proscribed as terrorist groups in 1973 and 1992.

The 42-year-old denies two counts of supporting a proscribed organisation in April 2021 and May 2022 by flying the flags and posting pictures of his actions on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Explaining the charges to a jury on Wednesday, prosecutor Martin Hackett said Brockhouse was alleged to have flown UFF and UDA flags above the ground-floor windows of a property in Banklands Road, Dudley, and a UFF flag at the rear of a house in Hurst Green Road, Halesowen.

Mr Hackett told a jury of five women and seven men at Birmingham Crown Court: “This defendant is charged with two counts on this indictment.

“He is charged with supporting a proscribed organisation contrary to the Terrorist Act 2000.

“This legislation makes it a criminal offence to express opinions or beliefs supportive of a proscribed terrorist organisation.

“The prosecution case in summary is this: that the defendant flew or displayed flags that were associated with those two organisations – the Ulster Freedom Fighters and the Ulster Defence Association.

“It is the prosecution case that the defendant flew those flags outside the two addresses that you have already had read out to you.”

Telling jurors that Brockhouse had posted images of the flags outside the properties on Facebook and shared them in a WhatsApp group named Victory Banter, Mr Hackett alleged: “He was reckless as to whether or not those actions encouraged support of those particular organisations.”

Brockhouse had visited Northern Ireland, Mr Hackett said, adding: “He was well aware that these organisations were proscribed.”

Jurors were told they would hear from a professor later in the trial, who would give evidence about “the background of organisations in Northern Ireland”.

At the conclusion of the Crown’s opening speech, Mr Hackett said the jury would hear evidence about Brockhouse’s “mindset and his support of loyalist Northern Irish movements”.

The prosecutor said of the “mindset” evidence: “The prosecution say it means that the defendant cannot say to you with any credibility that he did not know what he was doing when he flew those flags.”

After his arrest in Station Road, Halesowen, at 8.05am on May 17 2022 under the Terrorism Act, the court heard Brockhouse told officers: “It’s just a flag mate. I have allegiance. I understand what the flag is … I am an Orangeman.”

The trial continues on Thursday.