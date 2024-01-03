Cladding firm Arconic to miss Grenfell event sharing testimonies from bereaved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cladding firm Arconic to miss Grenfell event sharing testimonies from bereaved

By Press Association
The firm which supplied the cladding on the outside of Grenfell Tower is the only invitee not planning to attend a week of testimony from bereaved and survivors (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The firm which supplied the cladding on the outside of Grenfell Tower has failed to take up an invitation to an event where those impacted can speak directly to organisations many hold responsible for the deadly fire.

Cladding giant Arconic is understood to be the only invited organisation not currently planning to attend Grenfell Testimony Week later this month.

The four-day event is being held as part of an agreement reached last year following a High Court case which saw a judge approve a global settlement of compensation claims made by people affected by the 2017 fire.

Bereaved and survivors will have the chance to speak about their experiences at Grenfell Testimony Week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lawyers representing bereaved relatives, survivors and local residents told a legal hearing in May 2023 that there had been a settlement of about 900 cases and a global sum of about £150 million compensation agreed.

The testimony week, from January 23-26 in London, is being held to give bereaved, survivors and residents an opportunity to “speak directly to representatives from the defendant organisations that many of them hold responsible for the fire, as well as for some people to a wider audience”.

Senior representatives from all the defendants involved in the settlement of the civil claim have been invited, although attendance is understood not to be compulsory.

A spokesperson for Grenfell Testimony Week confirmed that representatives from Celotex, Exova, London Fire Brigade, Kingspan, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), Rydon, and Whirlpool Corporation will attend.

Representatives from the Home Office and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government are also attending.

Arconic has been contacted for comment.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry phase one report concluded in 2019 that cladding on the building did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the fire’s rapid spread.

Once the fire – which claimed 72 lives – had taken hold of the building’s exterior, it was “inevitable” that it would find its way inside, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said.

The judge concluded that the “principal reason” the flames shot up the building at such speed was the combustible aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding with polyethylene cores which acted as a “source of fuel”.

Arconic, which supplied the cladding on the outside of the block, has previously said a “confluence of unfortunate circumstances” rather than the “mere presence” of the panels had caused the spread of the west London fire.

The final inquiry hearing took place in November 2022 and a panel and inquiry team have been working on their phase two report since then – looking at how the tower block came to be in a condition which allowed the fire to spread.

The inquiry’s final report is due to be published this year, but is not expected before April.

The testimony week event is separate to the inquiry.