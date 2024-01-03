Scientists discover new group of ancient predators dubbed ‘terror beast’ worms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists discover new group of ancient predators dubbed ‘terror beast’ worms

By Press Association
An artist’s impression of what Timorebestia may have looked like in the oceans more than 518 million years ago (Bob Nicholls/University of Bristol)
An artist’s impression of what Timorebestia may have looked like in the oceans more than 518 million years ago (Bob Nicholls/University of Bristol)

Scientists have uncovered evidence of a new group of extinct predators – dubbed “terror beast” worms – that dominated the oceans more than 500 million years ago.

Fossil remains of these worms were uncovered in the sedimentary deposits at the Sirius Passet site in North Greenland.

Inside the digestive system of this ancient worm, researchers from the University of Bristol also found evidence of what may have been its final meal – a small creature called Isoxys.

Scientists believe these large worms, named Timorebestia, meaning “terror beasts” in Latin, were close to the top of the ancient food chain 518 million years ago, “equivalent in importance to some of the top carnivores in modern oceans such as sharks and seals”.

Jakob Vinther at the Sirius Passet locality North Greenland with specimen of Timorebestia
Jakob Vinther at the Sirius Passet locality in Greenland with a specimen of Timorebestia (Dr Jakob Vinther/University of Bristol)

They speculate that these creatures may have had a dynasty of “about 10 to 15 million years before they got superseded by other, and more successful, groups”.

Growing to about 30cm in length, the Timorebestia had a distinct head with long antennae, with fins on the sides of the body and massive jaw structures inside its mouth.

Dr Jakob Vinther, from the University of Bristol’s Schools of Earth Sciences and Biological Sciences, said the closest living relative of the Timorebestia are arrow worms called chaetognaths.

Chaetognaths are small predatory marine worms – about 1cm long – that feed on tiny zooplankton.

The researchers said their work, published in the journal Science Advances, sheds light on how arrow worms may have evolved.

Senior study author Tae Yoon Park, from the Korean Polar Research Institute, said: “Living arrow worms have a distinct nervous centre on their belly, called a ventral ganglion.

“It is entirely unique to these animals.

“We have found this preserved in Timorebestia and another fossil called Amiskwia.

“People have debated whether or not Amiskwia was closely related to arrow worms, as part of their evolutionary stem lineage.

“The preservation of these unique ventral ganglia gives us a great deal more confidence in this hypothesis.

“We are very excited to have discovered such unique predators in Sirius Passet.”

Dr Vinther, also a senior author on the study, added: “Our research shows that these ancient ocean ecosystems were fairly complex with a food chain that allowed for several tiers of predators.”

Meanwhile Isoxys – the creature found inside the Timorebestia – is believed to be a marine arthropod, an invertebrate animal with jointed legs.

Morten Lunde Nielsen, a former PhD student at the University of Bristol who was involved in the study, said that Isoxys would have been a food source for many other animals, adding, that Timorebestia “munched on them in great quantities”.