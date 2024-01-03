Hearing aids may help people live longer, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hearing aids may help people live longer, study suggests

By Press Association
Hearing aids may help people with hearing loss live longer than those who do not use the devices, a new study has found (Alamy/PA)
Hearing aids may help people with hearing loss live longer than those who do not use the devices, new research suggests.

The findings indicate that hearing aids reduce the risk of death by almost 25%, and that those who do not use hearing aids but should, may want to reconsider.

Past research has suggested that untreated hearing loss can result in a reduced life span.

But until now, there has been very little research looking at whether hearing aids can reduce the risk of death.

Dr Janet Choi, lead researcher with Keck Medicine of University of Southern California, USA, said: “We found that adults with hearing loss who regularly used hearing aids had a 24% lower risk of mortality than those who never wore them.

“These results are exciting because they suggest that hearing aids may play a protective role in people’s health and prevent early death.”

According to hearing loss charity RNID, 12 million adults in the UK are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus.

An estimated seven million could benefit from hearing aids but only about two million use them.

The researchers used American data compiled by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999-2012 to identify almost 10,000 adults 20 years and older who had had hearing evaluations, and who filled out questionnaires about their hearing aid use.

Those involved in the study were followed up for a period of 10 years after their evaluations.

A total of 1,863 adults were identified as having hearing loss.

Small intra channel hearing aid in the ear of a woman (Alamy/PA)
Of these, 237 reported using hearing aids regularly – at least once a week, five hours a week or half the time, and 1,483 were identified as never-users of the devices.

People who reported wearing the devices less than once a month or less frequently were categorised as non-regular users.

The study found that the 24% difference in death risk between regular hearing aid users and never-users remained steady, regardless of factors such as the degree of hearing loss, age, ethnicity, income, education and other demographics; and medical history.

There was no difference in death risk between non-regular users and never users, indicating that using hearing aids occasionally may not provide any life-extending benefit.

The researchers hope the findings, published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal, will encourage more people to wear hearing aids.

But they acknowledge that factors such as stigma and difficulty finding devices that fit and function well, are barriers to use.

Crystal Rolfe, director of health at RNID, said: “Hearing aids bring enormous benefits for people with hearing loss.

“Research shows that wearing hearing aids may reduce the risk of cognitive decline, and it is well known that they have positive effects on physical, social, emotional and mental wellbeing.

“Now it’s possible that hearing aids may even help people with hearing loss live longer, and we would welcome more research to understand the link.

“If you think you might have hearing loss, make checking your hearing your new year’s resolution – the benefits could be limitless.”