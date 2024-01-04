Microsoft adds dedicated AI assistant button to Windows PC keyboards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Microsoft adds dedicated AI assistant button to Windows PC keyboards

By Press Association
Consumers will begin to see the Copilot key on Windows 11 PCs announced this year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Microsoft is to introduce a dedicated keyboard button for its AI-powered assistant, Copilot, as part of plans to further embed AI into daily computer use.

The technology giant said consumers would begin to see the Copilot key on Windows 11 PCs announced during 2024, which the firm said would be the “year of the AI PC”.

The update is the first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard design in nearly 30 years, and when pressed will enable users to quickly access the AI assistant, which can be used to help with productivity tasks such as organising files and windows on a user’s screen and carrying out more useful internet searches.

It is the latest move by a large technology company to highlight the increasingly central role AI is taking in electronics and computing devices, as harnessing the technology becomes the key battleground across the industry.

Many of the world’s largest tech firms – including Amazon, Google, and Meta – have all announced new or updated AI assistants over the last year, alongside the rise of generative AI chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In a blog post announcing the Copilot key update, Microsoft consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi said the company was “ushering in a significant shift toward a more personal and intelligent computing future where AI will be seamlessly woven into Windows from the system, to the silicon, to the hardware”.

He said adding the Copilot key would “simplify people’s computing experience but also amplify it” and would “empower people to participate in the AI transformation more easily”.

Mr Mehdi confirmed that the first devices housing the new key would begin to appear ahead of and during CES, the technology trade show taking place in Las Vegas next week, and would go on sale from late February.