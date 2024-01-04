Man to face trial accused of attempted murder in Aberfan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man to face trial accused of attempted murder in Aberfan

By Press Association
The scene on Moy Road in the village of Aberfan, Merthyr, South Wales, after Andreea Pintili was stabbed (PA)
The scene on Moy Road in the village of Aberfan, Merthyr, South Wales, after Andreea Pintili was stabbed (PA)

A man accused of trying to murder a woman will face trial later this year.

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 29, will go on trial at Merthyr Crown Court on June 3 charged with attempted murder and witness intimidation following an alleged attack in Coronation Place, Aberfan, South Wales.

Armed officers were called after Andreea Pintili, 29, was stabbed on the morning of December 5 last year.

Ms Pintili, who witnesses said was pregnant, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment and later discharged.

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 29, during a previous court appearance
Daniel Mihai Popescu, 29, during a previous court appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

During a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Popescu did not enter any pleas to the charges he faces and was remanded into custody ahead of his five-day trial.

The court heard Popescu, of no fixed address, also faces a summary only offence of stalking Ms Pintili between October 25 and December 6.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, The Recorder of Cardiff, fixed administrative hearings for April 12 and May 7, which the defendant was ordered to attend.

She told him: “I have listed this case for trial on June 3 of this year. For now that concludes proceedings. You are remanded in custody.”