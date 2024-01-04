Football fan who made Munich air disaster comments handed three-year ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football fan who made Munich air disaster comments handed three-year ban

By Press Association
James Blake who made comments about the Munich air disaster has been banned from going to games for three years (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A football fan who made drunken comments about the Munich air disaster, which killed eight Manchester United players, has been banned from going to games for three years.

James Blake, 42, of Wantage Avenue, North Shields, appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to challenge a banning order application but it was imposed by the bench.

Magistrates fined him £400 and ordered him to pay £620 costs and a £160 surcharge after he admitted a public order offence on the night Newcastle United played Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in September.

He said he would pay the £1,180 immediately.

James Edward Jeffrey Blake, 41, from North Shields, was fined £1,180 and banned from games for three years (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Blake was filmed by a YouTuber outside St James’s Park saying: “How? What about Man United? Air disasters, air disasters.” A child, not related to Blake, then joined in.

The court heard the comments were a reference to the plane crash in 1958.

Eight Manchester United players were among the 23 people who died.

Among the survivors was Ashington-born World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton, who died in October aged 86.

Blake, a self-employed painter and decorator earning £400 a week who wore Stone Island jeans and a Lacoste sweater for the hearing, admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress.

Steven Davis, prosecuting, said the comment was made on the night Newcastle United beat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, on September 27.

Following the cup win, Newcastle were drawn against Manchester United.

But Dave Parish, defending Blake, said that the comments about the air disaster were made before Newcastle had even played the cup tie with City, and therefore before fans knew that they were to face Manchester United in the next round.

Mr Parish said: “He is ashamed, remorseful and frankly disgusted with his behaviour.”

The solicitor said Blake had been drinking with Manchester City fans before the game and was “highly intoxicated”.

Mr Parish said Blake had “picked up” some of what the City fans had been singing about.

The comments were uploaded to YouTube then a clip was taken and shared on Twitter, now X, after the cup tie, the court was told.

As a result of being arrested, Blake has had his Newcastle season ticket suspended, the court heard, and he has received death threats.

Mr Parish said: “This is not responding to the (cup) draw, this is not trying to goad or upset other fans, this is pure and simple drunken stupidity.”

Chair of the bench, Jane Barnes, said the offence was aggravated because children were present and he had been drinking.

She said the football ban was justified, adding: “You knew that it was being recorded and as a result of that, the recording was shown on social media.”

When Blake was told the conditions of the banning order, which include reporting to a Newcastle police station within five days of this hearing, he commented that he was in the process of moving to Spain.