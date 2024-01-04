Family pay tribute to mother and daughter killed in Boxing Day crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pay tribute to mother and daughter killed in Boxing Day crash

By Press Association
Amanda Riley (left), and Linda Philips (right) were killed in a three-vehicle collision in Birmingham on Boxing Day (West Midlands Police/PA)
The family of a mother and daughter who died in a three-vehicle collision on Boxing Day have paid tribute to them and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Linda Philips, 72, and Amanda Riley, 49, were both pronounced dead following a collision involving a BMW 4 Series, a MG ZS and a quad bike at the junction of Kitt’s Green Road and Mackadown Lane in Shard End, Birmingham.

Both women were passengers in the MG ZS.

A family tribute issued through West Midlands Police on Thursday said: “Linda and Amanda, mother and daughter were cruelly taken from us on Boxing Day.

“Linda was a beautiful and dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, auntie, and so much more. Her husband, children, grandchildren, and family loved Linda very much, and Linda absolutely adored her family.

“Amanda was a beautiful and much-loved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and auntie.

Linda Philips (left), and Amanda Riley (right) were both pronounced dead following the crash in Shard End, Birmingham (West Midlands Police/PA)

“Amanda’s parents, daughters, and grandchildren loved her so much, and Amanda was the apple of her grandchildren’s eye.

“The family are devastated, and respectfully ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

The statement added: “We ask, if anyone has any information, however small, please come forward, so that the families can get justice for Linda and Amanda.”

Two men were arrested following the collision.

One has since been de-arrested as he recovers from his injuries and will be spoken to again in due course.

The other has been released with no further action.