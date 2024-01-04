In Pictures: Residents braced for evacuation as heavy rainfall causes flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Residents braced for evacuation as heavy rainfall causes flooding

By Press Association
A major incident was declared after the deluge of rain across the south (David Davies/PA)
Residents in flood-risk areas of Nottinghamshire were told to prepare for evacuation following heavy rainfall across the region.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Thursday across the south with rail services warning passengers of delays and cancellations due to the severe conditions.

Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
The Rose & Crown pub in Worcester was flooded by the River Severn (David Davies/PA)
Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
Swans swim in the flood water in Worcester (David Davies/PA)
Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
Flood water submerged pavements and benches in a park in Nottingham (Owen Hughes/PA)
Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
The River Great Ouse burst its banks in Bedford (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rail companies warned passengers of delays and cancellations due to the severe conditions.

Many were advised to avoid travelling on Thursday afternoon.

Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
Flooding on the playing fields at King’s School in Worcester following heavy rainfall (David Davies/PA)
Winter weather Jan 4th 2024
Passengers on train services were warned to be braced for delays and cancellations (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2024
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called in as people on houseboats had to be rescued after the pathway to land was blocked (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2024
Residents were told to prepare for potential evacuation (Callum Parke/PA)
Winter weather Jan 3rd 2024
Residents wade through flood water in Loughborough, Leicestershire, after rain and strong winds from Storm Henk lashed the UK (Callum Parke/PA)

The warning comes in the wake of Storm Henk that battered the UK on Tuesday and forced people to evacuate their homes.

The Met Office added that the spell of rain on Thursday was falling on already saturated ground which could cause “further flooding and travel disruption”.

Winter weather Jan 3rd 2024
The Billing Aquadrome holiday park and nearby business parks were badly affected (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather Jan 2nd 2024
Storm Henk battered the UK with heavy winds and rain (PA)