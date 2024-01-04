Sunderland apologise to fans for rebranding bar with Newcastle United signs

Sunderland’s owners have apologised to fans for a “serious error in judgment” after a bar at the Stadium of Light was redecorated with signs supporting arch-rivals Newcastle United ahead of the two teams meeting in the FA Cup.

There was fury among the home supporters after pictures emerged online of new signs in the Black Cats Bar – which will host the corporate hospitality section of Newcastle fans on Saturday – showing how it had been rebranded to welcome the Toon Army.

One said “Keep the Black and White Flying High” and “We are United”, while Sunderland’s motto “Ha’way the lads” in red, was replaced with the subtly different Geordie battle-cry, “Howay the lads” in black.

Sunderland AFC today issued the following update to its supporters.#SAFC — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 4, 2024

The Championship side’s owners released a statement on Thursday evening to apologise to Sunderland fans and said the Newcastle branding will be removed.

It said: “Sunderland AFC acknowledges that a serious error in judgment was made in relation to Black Cats Bar earlier this afternoon.



“We apologise to our fans for the understandable concern they have fairly voiced in response and this sentiment is shared by the Club’s Ownership Group and Board of Directors, who have requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.



“A direct decision has also been taken by the ownership group and board of directors to return the space to its original state and we once again apologise to our supporters that this was not addressed sooner.”

The Wear-Tyne derby: Iconic celebrations 📸 A thread… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/gbx7xTUsng — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 3, 2024

Earlier, Sunderland fans expressed their fury at the welcome their bitter rivals would be given at the first derby game in almost eight years.

The long-standing A Love Supreme fanzine tweeted: “Don’t think the club realise how much of a mistake decorating the stadium with Newcastle stuff is.

“Any good will they’ve developed from the results on the pitch/ getting us back into the Championship could genuinely be completely gone especially if we lose on Saturday #SAFC.”

ℹ️ Key information for supporters travelling to Sunderland for Saturday's @EmiratesFACup tie. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 2, 2024

On the Ready to Go message board, fans called the rebrand a disgrace and scandalous.

One Sunderland supported said: “I was looking forward to Saturday and that’s been ruined by these idiots.”

Some 6,000 Newcastle United fans will be at the 48,000-capacity Stadium of Light.

Police have instructed all visiting fans to use designated coaches to get to the game, banning them from making their own way on public transport, to ensure their safety.