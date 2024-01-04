Sunderland apologise to fans for rebranding bar with Newcastle United signs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Sunderland apologise to fans for rebranding bar with Newcastle United signs

By Press Association
The Stadium of Light in Sunderland (PA)
Sunderland’s owners have apologised to fans for a “serious error in judgment” after a bar at the Stadium of Light was redecorated with signs supporting arch-rivals Newcastle United ahead of the two teams meeting in the FA Cup.

There was fury among the home supporters after pictures emerged online of new signs in the Black Cats Bar – which will host the corporate hospitality section of Newcastle fans on Saturday – showing how it had been rebranded to welcome the Toon Army.

One said “Keep the Black and White Flying High” and “We are United”, while Sunderland’s motto “Ha’way the lads” in red, was replaced with the subtly different Geordie battle-cry, “Howay the lads” in black.

The Championship side’s owners released a statement on Thursday evening to apologise to Sunderland fans and said the Newcastle branding will be removed.

It said: “Sunderland AFC acknowledges that a serious error in judgment was made in relation to Black Cats Bar earlier this afternoon.  
 
“We apologise to our fans for the understandable concern they have fairly voiced in response and this sentiment is shared by the Club’s Ownership Group and Board of Directors, who have requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.
 
“A direct decision has also been taken by the ownership group and board of directors to return the space to its original state and we once again apologise to our supporters that this was not addressed sooner.”

Earlier, Sunderland fans expressed their fury at the welcome their bitter rivals would be given at the first derby game in almost eight years.

The long-standing A Love Supreme fanzine tweeted: “Don’t think the club realise how much of a mistake decorating the stadium with Newcastle stuff is.

“Any good will they’ve developed from the results on the pitch/ getting us back into the Championship could genuinely be completely gone especially if we lose on Saturday #SAFC.”

On the Ready to Go message board, fans called the rebrand a disgrace and scandalous.

One Sunderland supported said: “I was looking forward to Saturday and that’s been ruined by these idiots.”

Some 6,000 Newcastle United fans will be at the 48,000-capacity Stadium of Light.

Police have instructed all visiting fans to use designated coaches to get to the game, banning them from making their own way on public transport, to ensure their safety.