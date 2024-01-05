Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of Harry Pitman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of Harry Pitman

By Press Association
Harry Pitman was fatally stabbed in north-west London on New Year’s Eve (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Harry Pitman was fatally stabbed in north-west London on New Year’s Eve (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of 16-year-old Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old remain in custody after attending a west London police station on Thursday.

Police said Harry was involved in a “fight with another male” shortly before 11.40pm on December 31 at Primrose Hill that ended with “the stab wound that took his life”, adding there was “no racial or gang element” to the incident.

They added that Harry had been with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to watch the New Year fireworks.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a fast-paced investigation and my team is working around the clock to identify those responsible.

Police officers conduct a search on Primrose Hill
Police officers conduct a search on Primrose Hill after the death of Harry Pitman (Victoria Jones/PA)

“This is clearly a significant development and we are keeping Harry’s family informed.

“Our inquiries so far have established that there was no racial or gang element to this incident, it appears to have been a spontaneous fight between two people who didn’t know each other, that quickly escalated to extreme violence.

“Despite having made arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you can name any of the people in the images.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has come forward so far, the response from the public has been exceptional. Please continue to come forward if you can help.”

Three males earlier arrested in connection with the murder – aged 16, 15 and 18 – were released on bail pending further inquiries.