Teenager charged with murder of suspected gunman in Dublin restaurant shooting

By Press Association
David Amah arrives at Blanchardstown District Court (Brian Lawless/PA)
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a suspected gunman during a shooting at a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve.

Two men appeared at Blanchardstown District Court charged in relation to Tristan Sherry’s death at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at around 8pm on December 24.

David Amah, 18, with an address in Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, was charged with the murder of Mr Sherry.

Sergeant Emma Ryan told the court that Amah was charged on Thursday and made no reply after being cautioned.

A legal representative said Amah is not working and an application for legal aid was made.

Amah, who appeared in court wearing a grey tracksuit, was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Cloverhill District Court at 10.30am on January 9.

Wayne Deegan, 25, with an address in Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Sherry, producing a knife in a way likely to intimidate or injure, and committing violent disorder.

Blanchardstown incident
Wayne Deegan arrives at Blanchardstown District Court (Brian Lawless/PA)

Garda Sean Kelly said Deegan was charged in the early hours of Friday morning and made no reply to the charges.

A legal representative said there was no application for bail but one might be made next Friday.

The court heard that Deegan, who appeared in court wearing a red jacket, is not working and receives a disability payment.

He is to appear in person at Cloverhill District Court at 10.30am on Friday January 12.

Mr Sherry, who was one of two suspected gunmen involved in the Christmas Eve shooting, suffered fatal injuries during the incident.

Jason Hennessy Snr, who received multiple gunshot wounds in the initial gun attack, died on Thursday.

A second murder investigation has been launched after his death.

Last week, Michael Andrecut, 22, of Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, appeared at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin charged with Mr Sherry’s murder.