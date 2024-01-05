Met Police officer appears in court and denies sexual offence

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied a charge of causing a male to engage in penetrative sexual activity, which he allegedly committed 10 years ago.

Sergeant Elliot Butler, 31, of Romford, Essex, who is attached to the Central East Command Unit, spoke to confirm his name and enter a plea when he appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.

He has also been charged with attempted rape but has yet to enter a plea.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between December 31 2012 and January 3 2013 when he was a Met special constable.

Butler was conditionally bailed to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on March 4.

A trial date was set for June 23 2025.