Meteorological expert to give evidence in Francis Bradley inquest

A meteorological expert is set to be among the witnesses when an inquest into the killing of a man in disputed circumstances in Co Londonderry almost 40 years ago resumes.

Francis Bradley, 20, was killed in disputed circumstances in an incident involving soldiers near Toomebridge on February 18 1986.

The inquest opened in April and is being heard in modular format, with the hearing of an opening tranche of evidence that was not considered controversial before it was adjourned for further preparation work.

A previous review hearing was told it was envisaged the inquest would proceed in February 2024.

On Friday morning at Belfast Coroner’s Court, a preliminary hearing was told that a meteorological expert has been engaged to give evidence around moonlight, cloud cover and visibility on the night of Mr Bradley’s death.

Coroner Peter Irvine was also updated on preparations for the hearings.

He heard statements have been finalised from two retired police officers from the time, with work ongoing with several others and applications are expected to be made by former soldiers to give evidence to the inquest remotely.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act has placed a pressure on inquests to be heard in the coming months before a cut-off date of May 1 for legacy inquests which have not concluded.

A public interest immunity (PII) hearing for documents for the inquest was described as “crucial” and as a “lynchpin” in bringing proceedings forward.

While the hearing was told the PSNI has its PII certificate in place, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was told its should be in place for next Friday.

A representative for the MoD said the documents have been provided to the relevant minister in accordance with the timetable they previously set out, and “conveyed to the minister the urgency of the matter and the gravity of the matter”.

“Now, it’s with the minister and his office essentially … it’s outside our direct control. We’re sincerely hoping that the certificate will be available by next Friday but we simply cannot give an absolute assurance,” he added.

At the time of the killing, the IRA said Mr Bradley was not a member.

However, his name was later added to the organisation’s “roll of honour”.

In 2010, then-attorney general John Larkin KC ordered a fresh inquest into the controversial killing.

Another preliminary hearing is set to take place next Friday.