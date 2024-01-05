No security-related deaths in NI for first time since records began, says PSNI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No security-related deaths in NI for first time since records began, says PSNI

By Press Association
Police have said there were no security-related deaths in Northern Ireland during 2023 (Brian Lawless/PA)
There were no security-related deaths in Northern Ireland in a calendar year for the first time since police records began in 1969, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

However, the force’s annual security statistics for 2023 show a rise in paramilitary activity including shootings, bombings and assaults.

Amnesty International said the statistics represent a huge number of lives ruined and communities living in fear due to terrorist activity.

Recording deaths directly attributed to terrorism or security force activity, the PSNI bulletin said: “There were no security-related deaths during the last 12-month period, compared to one during the previous 12 months.

“This is the first calendar year since records began in 1969 that there has not been a security-related death.”

The bulletin said there were 33 shooting incidents during 2023, compared with 29 in the previous 12 months.

The statistics include the shooting of senior PSNI detective John Caldwell by dissident republicans in Co Tyrone in February 2023.

There were 12 shooting incidents in Belfast, nine in Londonderry and Strabane and seven in Ards and North Down.

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell (Brian Lawless/PA)

The PSNI bulletin said there were eight bombing incidents in 2023, compared with five in 2022.

It said there were 31 casualties of paramilitary-style assaults in 2023, compared to 25 the previous year. Belfast had the greatest number of assaults with 12, followed by Mid and East Antrim with seven.

All 31 victims of paramilitary-style assaults during the 12-month period were aged 18 or above.

There were 19 casualties of paramilitary-style shootings during 2023, compared with eight in 2022.

The statistics show that the PSNI found 20 firearms during 2023 and recovered 3.22kg of explosives and 1,013 rounds of ammunition.

There were 104 security-related arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 in 2023, compared with 110 during the previous 12 months.

Patrick Corrigan (Amnesty International/PA)

There were 21 people charged with terrorism offences.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, said: “These latest police figures show a worrying increase in paramilitary activity including shootings, bombings and assaults.

“Every single statistic represents a violation of people’s right to live lives free from violence.

“So-called paramilitary-style beatings and shootings seem to have become accepted as a fact of life here, but they are nothing less than a brutal abuse of human rights which can never be acceptable.

“What the figures don’t show is the huge number of lives ruined and communities living in fear across Northern Ireland. Nor do they take account of the increasing number of racist and sectarian attacks carried out by these violent groups.

“These attacks must stop and those responsible must be held to account before the law.”