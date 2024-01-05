Teenager killed in crash and two arrested after car fails to stop for police

A 17-year-old boy was killed when the car he was in crashed into a tree after failing to stop for police.

West Midlands Police said the crash, which happened “moments” after the car failed to stop for officers in Halesowen in the early hours of Friday, had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Two 16-year-olds who were also in the car have been arrested on suspicion of theft.

The scene in Coombs Road, Halesowen. (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Both were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be serious.

A police statement said: “The 17-year-old boy was in a car which failed to stop for police moments before hitting a tree, near the junction of Coombs Road and Amber Way, at just after 3.15am.

“Sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road has been closed while emergency services and collision reconstruction experts establish the circumstances of the collision.

“The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as is normal procedure.”

The police watchdog said the car hit a tree after a short pursuit (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said the crash happened “following a short pursuit” involving West Midlands Police and Staffordshire Police.

The spokesman said: “We are independently investigating the circumstances of a fatal collision following a police pursuit in the Halesowen area at around 3.15am today.

“The driver was confirmed dead at the scene and two passengers were taken to hospital with injuries.

“We declared an independent investigation at 5am. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.”

The watchdog added that it had sent investigators to the scene and was gathering evidence including police dash cam footage.