Boy, 16, appears in court charged with New Year’s Eve murder of Harry Pitman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy, 16, appears in court charged with New Year’s Eve murder of Harry Pitman

By Press Association
Harry Pitman, 16, who was fatally stabbed in north-west London on New Year’s Eve (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)
Harry Pitman, 16, who was fatally stabbed in north-west London on New Year’s Eve (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded into custody charged with the murder of Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Harry Pitman, who was also 16, had joined friends to watch fireworks before he was stabbed to death in Primrose Hill park, Camden, shortly before midnight.

The defendant, who is from Westminster and cannot be named because of his age, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, and to tell his visibly emotional parents that he loved them as he was escorted into custody.

He is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

Addressing the defendant’s parents who leaned towards their son behind a glass screen, District Judge Denis Brennan closed the hearing at Highbury Magistrates’ Court by saying: “I also appreciate the control you showed whilst in the court, please, with dignity, can you leave the courtroom.”

The defendant will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police earlier said Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill when he was stabbed at around 11.40pm.

“Officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived but, despite the efforts of emergency services, Harry sadly died at the scene shortly before midnight,” the force said.

A 17-year-old male who was arrested on Thursday has been released on bail, and three other boys originally arrested in connection with the incident will have no further action taken against them.

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
A tribute to 16-year-old Harry Pitman was shown on screen during a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

On Wednesday, Harry’s sister Tayla, 19, said in a TikTok video that her brother was a “good boy” who had a “heart of gold”.

About 100 people – including Harry’s mother, brother and sister – gathered at Downhills Park in Haringey, north London, on Tuesday evening to pay their respects to the teenager, with many carrying flowers and balloons.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou also paid tribute to Harry, a Spurs fan, with the father of three boys saying: “You don’t even want to be thinking about the circumstances of the family and again where we are as a society … the fact that these things still happen like this and young lives are lost for absolutely no reason.

“I couldn’t even contemplate the grief and the pain of what the family are going through.

“I’ve always felt that football clubs are more than just the embodiment of what we do. In sport they are an extended community and an extended family for people.

“If it even gives them the smallest crumb of comfort, then it’s the least we can do and our fans can do.

“It’s just tragic and inconceivable that people and families still have to suffer this grief.”

During Friday’s FA Cup game against Burnley, Tottenham’s stadium was united in applause when the clock struck 16 minutes in tribute to Harry.