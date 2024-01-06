Father says it is ‘heartbreaking’ to see damage caused to business by flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father says it is ‘heartbreaking’ to see damage caused to business by flooding

By Press Association
David Walters’ caravan park business was flooded on Wednesday (David Walters/PA)
David Walters' caravan park business was flooded on Wednesday (David Walters/PA)

A father who spent 11 years developing his business from scratch has said it is “heartbreaking” to see the damage caused by recent flooding.

David Walters, 51, worked as a “one man band” to develop Cresslands Touring Park, which is in South Lincolnshire, from nothing, over 11 years.

On Wednesday, flood water left everything “drenched”, before receding and breaking the cap off a borehole, which supplies water to the whole caravan site and Mr Walters’ home nearby.

Caravans in heavy water
David Walters said it is 'heartbreaking' to see how flooding has hit his business in South Lincolnshire (David Walters/PA)

“It flooded a couple of Christmases ago. Historically the river (near the site) has never been above 1.5 metres, but I had this horrendous feeling the night before because of the saturation and the atrocious weather we’ve had through December and into January,” Mr Walters told the PA news agency.

“As you’re seeing water rising in such a rapid way heading towards you, you’re almost weirdly paralysed.

“I was just staring at certain elements of my garden, for example, and just watching it creep up and just praying and hoping it didn’t hit my home, which it thankfully didn’t, but everything else got completely drenched.”

Truck in water
Mr Walters' partially submerged vehicle (David Walters/PA)

He added there has been no water connecting to anything on the site since Wednesday because of damage done to the borehole, and the aftermath of the flooding has been clear to see.

“Little play areas that I’ve made out of wood which were at the front of the site are now at the back of the site,” he said

“Debris off the fields that the water has washed through is completely strewn all over everything and everything stinks to high heaven.

“Because there’s no running water, I can’t clean or mop anything.”

An assessment of the premises will take place on Monday, with the cost of repair expected to be more than £20,000.

“I’ve been quoted about £12,000 as a new well needs to be drilled,” Mr Walters said.

“On top of that, I’ve got to replace the filter system and the pump, but the important thing is also trying to seal the current well that’s just spewing everywhere, which is going to be £10,000 and £15,000 as well.

“I’m just hoping and praying with all my heart that I’ll be up and running in 12 weeks’ time.

“I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this project for 11 years and this is my nest egg.

“When I was finished with it, I was going to sell it and give the inheritance to my daughter and that has disappeared, as the value of this land will have completely plummeted now due to this event.

“That’s the most heartbreaking thing for me.”

Mr Walters has set up a GoFundMe appeal, and said that he will be “forever grateful” that people have been “dipping into their purses for me”.

“I’ve had some amazing customers over the last seven years and anyone that comes here, they’re literally a family member because it’s my baby,” he added.

Mr Walters’ fundraising page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cresslands-touring-park-survival-fund