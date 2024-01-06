Two men jailed after attempted supercar robbery with fake firearm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men jailed after attempted supercar robbery with fake firearm

By Press Association
Ali and Juwara were foiled in their attempts to steal a Ferrari in 2022 (Nottinghamshire Police)
Two men have been jailed after attempting to steal a supercar by holding their victims at gunpoint with a fake firearm.

Mohammed Ali, 39, and Muhamed Juwara, 20, were sentenced to 18 years in prison and nine years in a young offenders’ institution respectively at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Ali, of Willow Brook Manor, Wakefield, and Juwara, of Bayswater Road, Leeds, contacted the owner of a Ferrari after spotting it for sale online, and were invited to a house in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, near Mansfield, on September 20, 2022.

The pair agreed to buy the car but this was a pretence, with Ali instead pointing a gun at the victim and ordering him to put on handcuffs.

A struggle then led to the victim’s partner hitting the intruders with a vase, before Ali and Juwara fled the scene without the Ferrari – but having taken the partner’s phone, the force said.

The intruders left a set of handcuffs, Duct tape and ball bearings at the property.

Police carried out several warrants in the West Yorkshire area and two arrests were made within 48 hours of the incident.

The investigation also led to Ali being found guilty of a separate offence in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, on 28 July 2022, this time involving a Lamborghini car.

Ali again conned his way into the victim’s home and agreed to buy the vehicle before suddenly pulling out a firearm.

The victim was handcuffed and forced to transfer thousands of pounds of cash to Ali, who then drove the victim to a residential estate in Stafford, Staffordshire before letting him get out, the force said.

Officers discovered a photo of the victim tied up during the kidnapping on Ali’s phone while examining the device for evidence.

Ali was charged with two counts of robbery, kidnap, attempted robbery and two counts of having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Juwara was charged with attempted robbery which he later admitted to in court.

Pc Hollie Fothergill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Ali and Juwara put their victims through what must have been a terrifying ordeal.

“The duo managed to con their way into a family home under the pretence of buying a high-value car that they never had any intention of paying for.

“While their actual aim to steal the car was ultimately unsuccessful, the men did take the woman’s phone – all while threatening to hurt the couple with what looked like a real gun.”