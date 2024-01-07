What the papers say – January 7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – January 7

By Press Association
What the papers say – January 7

A range of different stories jostle for attention on the front pages of the year’s first Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times concentrates on the growing “fury” over the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, saying Justice Secretary Alex Chalk is exploring ways to exonerate wrongly convicted sub-postmasters.

Released court documents involving paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein occupy the front of the Mail on Sunday, which says they reveal jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was told to search emails for mentions of the Duke of York and sexual terms.

Andrew is also on the front of the Sunday Mirror, which says he will not move out of his home at Windsor.

Politics takes centre stage on several front pages with The Sunday Telegraph leading on an interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak where he goes further than Chancellor Jeremy Hunt by saying his priority is cutting taxes with curbs in welfare paving the way.

The Observer has bad news for Mr Sunak as it says an “explosive” Covid inquiry report will be published before the likely date of the general election.

Mr Hunt is coming under fire, according to The Independent which says his pre-election pledge of expanding free childcare in 2024 is “unravelling” over funding.

The Sunday Express turns its attention to small boats carrying migrants across the Channel, saying criminal gangs are charging an average of £4,000 per person for the journey.

The Sun on Sunday gives over its front page to Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and her late husband Derek Draper taking a flight from Mexico, where he had been receiving specialist care, in a bid to save his life.

And the mental and physical benefits of darts is the focus of the Daily Star Sunday.