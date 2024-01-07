Two people including 16-year-old boy dead after car submerges in water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two people including 16-year-old boy dead after car submerges in water

By Press Association
Police tape near the scene of an incident (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape near the scene of an incident (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, have died after a car crashed and became submerged in water.

Lincolnshire Police said the collision was reported around 13.30 on Saturday when a blue Mercedes 300 left the road at Tetney Lock Road in Tetney, Lincolnshire.

Police officers, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and East Midlands Ambulance Service crews were all immediately dispatched to the incident.

A 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, the force said.

It is not believed any other vehicles were involved at this stage.

Diversions were put in place at Tetney Lock Road junction with Hoop End and the Tetney Lock Road junction with New Delights, before the road opened around 3am.

Police are now appealing for any information on the incident, particularly from those who may have seen the vehicle and have dashcam footage between 12:30pm and 1.33pm on Saturday.

Those with information should call 01522 212316 and quote incident 190 of January 6, or email jared.thorp@lincs.police.uk.