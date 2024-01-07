Maidenhead flooding: Gardens become lakes amid worries homes will be uninsurable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Maidenhead flooding: Gardens become lakes amid worries homes will be uninsurable

By Press Association
Michael Kneafsey on a paddleboard in his garden (Vanisha Kneafsey/PA)
Michael Kneafsey on a paddleboard in his garden (Vanisha Kneafsey/PA)

One Maidenhead resident had to resort to using a paddleboard to get around his garden, while others fear their homes will become uninsurable as flooding continues in the area.

There are four flood warnings in place in Maidenhead, which could increase – and this has led to residents feeling uncertain about what to expect.

Vanisha Kneafsey, a 44-year-old osteopath who is based in North Town, Maidenhead, said the most “worrying” thing for her is that her home may become uninsurable.

Garden through window
The Kneafseys’ garden from their window (Michael Kneafsey/PA)

Water levels in the area are expected to get worse by Monday, but she is trying to be “optimistic”.

“We’re kind of sitting ducks in a way,” she said.

“We haven’t got sandbags, but tomorrow will be the big clincher in terms of stress.

“Our concern is what the future may hold.”

The couple’s garden is filled with water, so when sound engineer Michael Kneafsey, 42, went to retrieve wood drying out at the bottom of the garden, he had to inflate a paddleboard to get it.

Man using paddle board
Michael Kneafsey had to use a paddleboard to get around his garden (Vanisha Kneafsey/PA)

Officials in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities have said that measures will be enforced to help business and households affected by rising water levels, with flooded households in eligible affected areas able to apply for up to £500 cash to help with immediate costs.

Mrs Kneafsey said if water “starts creeping up” into her home, she will look into applying.

She said: “You still think – what am I going to do if flooding gets more and more frequent and starts to get under the house and starts to wreck the foundations?”

She added she fears proposed developments to build more homes in the area could lead to further flooding to her house in future years.

Flooded path
Entrance to a football ground in the area which is blocked off (Jean Sutherland/PA)

The Kneafseys’ neighbour – Jean Sutherland, who is a journalist – told PA: “It was jaw-dropping – I woke up this morning and there was a lake (in the garden next to me).”

The 58-year-old added: “We unfortunately don’t have any flood defences here and we are right on the border with Cookham.

“We’re expected to reach record levels at 7pm today and we’re still watching it rise.

“We’ve never had flooding and the speed this groundwater is coming up at is phenomenal – it’s frightening, it’s really scary because I’ve never seen groundwater rise like that.”

Flooded garden
The Kneafseys’ garden has been affected by flooding (Michael Kneafsey/PA)

When asked about potential Government measures which she may be able to apply for, she said: “The problem is the future.

“This wasn’t happening to our garden five/six years ago, so if we just keep ignoring the problem and not sorting out the flood defences it doesn’t matter if you give me £400 – I won’t need it because all I’ve got is a very, very deep puddle in my garden.

“I’ll probably be paying £500-£800 more a year on my insurance – at what point does my house then become uninsurable?

“There needs to be a really strong conversation nationally about future flooding, future defences and, yes, you can’t completely mitigate flooding, but you can stop building really inappropriate developments on flood plains, which is happening all the time now.”