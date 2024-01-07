Mother recalls ‘surreal’ moment sons impressed the King with model car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother recalls ‘surreal’ moment sons impressed the King with model car

By Press Association
King Charles talks to Simon and Georgina Ward and their sons William and Oliver (Joe Giddens/PA)
The mother of two boys who fascinated King Charles with their handmade Land Rover said it was “very surreal” to meet him.

Georgina Ward, 35, and her family: husband Simon, 45; and sons William, six; and Oliver, three; went to Sandringham, Norfolk, to catch a glimpse of Charles as he attended a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

King Charles talks to William and Oliver Ward after attending a Sunday church service (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charles appeared to be intrigued by the boys’ mode of transport – a green Land Rover – which was made by Mrs Ward’s father-in-law, Chris Ward, and has a number plate which reads “William”.

“It was a very surreal experience,” Mrs Ward, a nurse, who lives with her family in East Winch, Norfolk, told the PA news agency.

“We went to see (Charles) go in and we weren’t planning on seeing him come out, but because he made such a beeline for the Landy to start with, we thought we had to go back and show him it.

“He came back and was asking questions about whether it was handmade and whether it ran, whether it used a pedal and if we’d crashed into any trees.”

She said the boys were “a bit shell-shocked” to meet the King, but it was a “very special moment for them”.

She added: “We go out with it most Sundays, so it just made sense to take it today and show the King.”