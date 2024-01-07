Underwear on full display as No Trousers Tube Ride returns to London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Underwear on full display as No Trousers Tube Ride returns to London

By Press Association
People at Euston station in London as they take part in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride (James Manning/PA)
People at Euston station in London as they take part in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride (James Manning/PA)

Underwear was on full display in London as the annual No Trousers Tube Ride returned to the capital.

Droves of people arrived at Newport Place, in Chinatown, before heading to the Underground to unveil their underwear of choice on Sunday afternoon.

No Trousers Tube Ride 2024
People riding a Circle line Tube as they take part in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride in London (James Manning/PA)

Many were seen strutting down escalators or lining platforms as they showcased underwear of all styles and colours – from stripey boxers to black knickers to brightly coloured briefs.

Some participated with friends, while others braced the event alone – and were happy to pose for photos.

No Trousers Tube Ride 2024
People riding a Northern line Tube as they take part in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride (James Manning/PA)
No Trousers Tube Ride 2024
An array of underwear was donned for the annual event (James Manning/PA)

One woman appeared to be overjoyed by the event’s return, as she raised her arms in the air and cheered.

No Trousers Tube Ride 2024
The annual event takes place in London (James Manning/PA)

One man was the epitome of style, sporting a white shirt, black blazer and tie alongside white underwear.

No Trousers Tube Ride 2024
Many people filmed participants (James Manning/PA)

Crowds were seen in Euston station eagerly taking photos or filming participants.