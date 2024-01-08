First scientific study of World War One crater yields ‘significant’ new insights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First scientific study of World War One crater yields ‘significant’ new insights

By Press Association
The Hawthorn Ridge crater near the village of Beaumont Hamel in France (Hawthorn Ridge Crater Association/PA)
UK scientists have uncovered “exciting and significant” new insights into how German soldiers used a crater – created after a mine explosion by the British – to their advantage during the First World War.

The detonation of the Hawthorn Ridge, near the village of Beaumont Hamel in France, signalled the start of the Battle of the Somme on the morning of July 1 1916 – often described as the bloodiest day in the history of the British Army.

The blast took place 10 minutes before the whistles blew for the attack to begin at 7.30am.

The hope was that the bombardment would enable British troops to cross “no man’s land” – the ground between two opposing armies – and occupy German trenches.

Excavations of a fire bay in the north-western rim of the Hawthorn Ridge crater (Staffordshire University/PA)

But instead, it gave German soldiers time to take up defensive positions in the newly formed crater, leading to more than 57,000 British casualties – including 19,000 killed – on the first day of the battle.

Researchers have now discovered the remains of an unseen section of a German trench with barbed wire – known as a fire bay – in the 107-year-old crater.

They have also found evidence of a previously unknown shallow tunnel – believed to have been dug by the Germans towards the British lines – in the first scientific study of the Hawthorn Ridge blast site.

Study author Dr Jamie Pringle, a forensic geoscientist at Keele University, said: “The explosion of the mine was the very first action of the Battle of the Somme, intended to give Allied forces the upper hand.

“We found physical evidence for the first time of how German soldiers had consolidated part of the crater left behind after the explosion, and actually used it to their advantage as a new defensive position.”

Professor Peter Doyle, a military historian at Goldsmiths, University of London, who was part of the team, added: “The Germans had quickly mastered the art of capturing craters and used this to their advantage.

An unexploded British shrapnel artillery shell with its time-fuse still intact, representative of the large number that failed to explode on the Somme
“Though they lost many men in the initial blast, the crater became a part of the German front line, meaning that the chance to break through the line here was lost.

“Our study has provided new evidence of the strongpoint the Germans built from the captured crater in the middle of no man’s land that doomed the British attack to failure.

“This reinforces the idea that blowing the mine 10 minutes early was a very bad idea.”

The research team, which also included experts from Staffordshire University, Atlantic Technological University, London South Bank University, Stoke-on-Trent Archaeology Service, Goldsmiths, University of London and Cotswold Archaeology, were given exclusive access to the site by the Hawthorn Ridge Crater Association, a charitable organisation tasked with protecting the site.

The team also found multiple impact holes from shells fired by the Allies and unearthed an unexploded British shrapnel artillery shell with its time-fuse still intact – thought to be among many that failed to blow up.

British infantrymen occupy a shallow trench in a ruined landscape before an advance during the Battle of the Somme
The experts discovered an empty ammunition box for a Vickers, a type of heavy machine gun that was widely used during both world wars.

Dr Kris Wisniewski, a lecturer in forensic science at Keele University, said the said the study of the “historically important crater” was “exciting and significant”.

He added: “Using drones with imaging cameras, we were able to image remotely a probable sap or shallow tunnel to the north west of the crater, showing the German mastery of no man’s land after the initial detonation.”

The researchers said a second mine was blown by British forces on November 13, forming a new crater.

This blast proved to be more effective, they said, helping them capture the ridge and the nearby Beaumont Hamel village.

The research is published in the Journal of Conflict Archaeology.