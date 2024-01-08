What the papers say – January 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – January 8

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Prime Minister’s message to the victims of the post office scandal and pleas to tackle knife crime feature among the top stories in the UK on Monday.

Rishi Sunak has “raised hopes” that all the post office scandal victims will be exonerated after he said they “will get justice”, according to the Daily Mail and the Metro.

The Daily Mirror leads with star actor Idris Elba’s plea to tackle youth knife crime, while The Independent features images of four women and asks, “How many women like these must die before we tackle knife crime?”.

The Times says two million more people will claim disability benefits by the end of the decade due to mental health issues which could push its cost up by 50%.

The Daily Telegraph reports London Mayor Sadiq Khan has “bowed to rail unions” by offering a pay deal to avoid London Underground strikes.

The Guardian runs with comment from a top Tory MP who predicts their party will face an “obliteration” in the general election.

Government ministers have been accused of a “slow response” on drainage and flood defence as they are urged to “act” as the flood risk continues for thousands of people, the i reports.

The Daily Express leads with its campaign about reforming assisted dying laws, with Esther Rantzen asking readers to help “patients like me”.

The Sun says the BBC “won’t step in” despite a string of concerns with Strictly Come Dancing dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The Financial Times reports on investigators looking into Boeing’s safety after a “mid-air crisis”.

The Daily Star focuses on the weather with a “big freeze” to hit the UK.