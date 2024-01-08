What the papers say – January 8

The Prime Minister’s message to the victims of the post office scandal and pleas to tackle knife crime feature among the top stories in the UK on Monday.

Rishi Sunak has “raised hopes” that all the post office scandal victims will be exonerated after he said they “will get justice”, according to the Daily Mail and the Metro.

MAIL: Time to deliver on post office payouts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/z80d4dLLQy — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 7, 2024

The Daily Mirror leads with star actor Idris Elba’s plea to tackle youth knife crime, while The Independent features images of four women and asks, “How many women like these must die before we tackle knife crime?”.

INDEPENDENT: How many women like these must die before we tackle knife crime? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/D720kHJQQZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 7, 2024

The Times says two million more people will claim disability benefits by the end of the decade due to mental health issues which could push its cost up by 50%.

TIMES: Mental ill health driving surge in disability claims #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dM5zHREchQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 7, 2024

The Daily Telegraph reports London Mayor Sadiq Khan has “bowed to rail unions” by offering a pay deal to avoid London Underground strikes.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Khan bows to unions over Tube strikes'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/9YGcNfRAmg — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 7, 2024

The Guardian runs with comment from a top Tory MP who predicts their party will face an “obliteration” in the general election.

GUARDIAN: Top Tory says party faces ‘obliteration’ in election #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jqtthgmY17 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 7, 2024

Government ministers have been accused of a “slow response” on drainage and flood defence as they are urged to “act” as the flood risk continues for thousands of people, the i reports.

I WEEKEND: Ministers urged to act as flood risk lingers for thousands #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xsglf4fsGH — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 7, 2024

The Daily Express leads with its campaign about reforming assisted dying laws, with Esther Rantzen asking readers to help “patients like me”.

The Sun says the BBC “won’t step in” despite a string of concerns with Strictly Come Dancing dancer Giovanni Pernice.

On tomorrow's front page: Giovanni Pernice faced complaint from second partner but BBC won't launch probehttps://t.co/thlNH4Vxh7 pic.twitter.com/avLQNL2bab — The Sun (@TheSun) January 7, 2024

The Financial Times reports on investigators looking into Boeing’s safety after a “mid-air crisis”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 8 January https://t.co/iDBd80BqZP pic.twitter.com/q2XzUAAnMR — Financial Times (@FT) January 7, 2024

The Daily Star focuses on the weather with a “big freeze” to hit the UK.