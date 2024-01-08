CES 2024: First gadget announcements made ahead of tech show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

CES 2024: First gadget announcements made ahead of tech show

By Press Association
People walk through the Las Vegas Convention Centre during setup ahead of the CES tech show in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)
People walk through the Las Vegas Convention Centre during setup ahead of the CES tech show in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)

New high-end televisions, health-tracking devices and a phone holder that can automatically track a user as they move around when on camera are among the first gadgets to be unveiled from the world’s largest technology trade show.

CES officially opens in Las Vegas on Tuesday, but many tech brands have already begun announcing the gadgets they will be showing off at the convention.

It includes the BeamO from wearables firm Withings, a small gadget which combines a thermometer, ECG heart monitor, digital stethoscope and blood oxygen level scanner to offer what the company claims is the world’s first four-in-one vitals monitor and offers a “complete health check-up in just one minute”.

The annual technology trade show sees the likes of Samsung, Sony, LG, Panasonic and others unveil their newest products and preview other technologies they are working on.

Samsung has confirmed it will showcase a new range of high-end 8K resolution TVs during CES, alongside a new speaker as part of its Frame range – where the device is designed to look like a modern picture frame when not in use – to go with its existing line of Frame televisions.

In addition, both Samsung and LG are demonstrating transparent TV technology at the Las Vegas show.

Elsewhere, smartphone accessory maker Belkin has unveiled a motorised iPhone stand which, once connected to the phone, can automatically tilt and pan to keep a subject in view when using the camera for social media, content creation or video calling.

Etc, the start-up arm of the BT Group, have also used the show to announce plans to begin a trial to convert old green street cabinets used for broadband and phone cables into electric vehicle charging points.

Industry experts have predicted that artificial intelligence and automotive technology will also be among the biggest trends once the show gets under way.

Before the convention’s official opening on Tuesday, a string of big brands will are due to host events later on Monday to announce their latest devices and service, including a number of car companies, with the automotive industry becoming increasingly prominent at CES.

And ahead of the trade show, which is expected to draw around 100,000 attendees, Gary Shapiro, chief executive of CES organiser the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), said: “No other event in the world connects the full ecosystem of the tech industry like CES.

“This year at CES, we are excited to spotlight the critical role that technology is playing to improve every aspect of the human experience.

“CES 2024 will be the hub where business leaders meet, dream and solve.”