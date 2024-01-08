Footballer cleared of raping and sexually assaulting woman he met on Tinder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footballer cleared of raping and sexually assaulting woman he met on Tinder

By Press Association
Jack Diamond has been cleared of rape and sexual assault (Issac Parkin/PA)
A footballer has been found not guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a woman he originally met on Tinder after inviting her to his home.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond, 23, denied assaulting the woman at his house in Fatfield, in Washington, Sunderland, in May 2022.

Prosecutors had claimed Diamond forced himself on the complainant after agreeing before she came round that “nothing more than cuddling would happen”.

Diamond told the court that all sexual activity between them that night had been consensual and that he believed the woman had been “in a mood with him” after she initiated full sex and he refused.

On Monday, a jury took about 15 minutes to find him not guilty of both charges. Applause could be heard from the public gallery after the verdicts were announced.

After being asked to sit following the announcement, Diamond put his head in his hand and started sobbing.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Diamond and the woman became “friends with benefits” after meeting on a dating app and both agreed the relationship was “95% about sex”.

Diamond told the court he hoped that sexual activity might happen when he invited the woman round that night but that “it wasn’t at the forefront of my mind”.

Prosecutor David Povall had said the woman consented to some sexual activity before Diamond went to sleep but told jurors that he then woke up and sexually assaulted and raped her.

Diamond told the court the woman got into bed with him and there was some sexual activity, but that when she tried to initiate full sex, he said: “I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

He said the woman turned away from him so he started to touch her again “to almost comfort her because I thought she was getting in a mood” but she pushed his hand away.

Diamond said he “wasn’t really that fussed” and thought the woman was “in a huff”.

He told the court he went to the toilet and got back into bed before the woman got up and said she was going to leave.

In her closing speech, Eleanor Laws KC, defending Diamond, said he was “not the entitled, arrogant footballer who thought the world owed him everything, but a 19-year-old man (when he first met the complainant) who made mistakes.”

Ms Law told jurors: “He is not on trial for being immature, he is not on trial for making mistakes, he is not on trial for misreading the signals about whether he had hurt someone.”

The player was on loan with Lincoln City last season but the deal was terminated after he was charged, and Sunderland suspended him.