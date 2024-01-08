Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset will go on sale in February

Apple’s mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, will go on sale for the first time in February, the technology giant has announced.

Beginning in the US only at first, the device will launch at Apple Stores and online from Friday February 2, with pre-orders available from January 19.

First announced last summer, Vision Pro is a wearable computer centred around a headset that overlays apps and software over the real world, in front of the wearer’s eyes, and is controlled by a user’s eyes, hands and voice.

The headset features built-in speakers and attaches using an adjustable headband, while a wire leads from the device to a battery pack which sits in the user’s pocket, enabling users to move around while wearing it.

Apple says it is designed to offer more immersive experiences in entertainment and gaming, as well as a new platform from which users can work and interact with others.

Apple said the Vision Pro will start at 3,499 dollars (£2,742), which is several times the price of the Meta Quest 3, the leading virtual reality headset from Facebook’s parent company, which is sold for 499 dollars (£390).

The tech giant has not yet confirmed a release date for the Vision Pro in any countries outside the US.

Apple said Vision Pro will include an all-new App Store, with access to more than one million compatible apps for this new way of interacting with technology, which Apple calls spatial computing.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived,” Apple boss Tim Cook said.

“Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”