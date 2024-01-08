Samsung’s new AI smart fridge can recommend recipes based on the items inside it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Samsung’s new AI smart fridge can recommend recipes based on the items inside it

By Press Association
(Samsung)
(Samsung)

Samsung has unveiled a new AI-powered smart fridge which can recognise food items placed inside it and recommend recipes based on those ingredients.

The Bespoke 4-Door Flex fridge with AI Family Hub+ was one of a number of products announced with substantial AI built in as the South Korean firm laid out plans to further increase its use of AI technology.

Unveiling its new products ahead of the CES technology show in Las Vegas, Samsung also announced a high-end 8K television – the Neo QLED 8K QN900D – which uses AI to automatically upscale lower resolution content, as well as to analyse and boost voices and background noise to improve the viewing experience.

The increased deployment of artificial intelligence to boost the consumer experience when using gadgets is expected to be a key trend during the annual technology convention, which is attended by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Elsewhere on Monday, car firm Volkswagen announced it was integrating AI chatbot ChatGPT into its cars from this year.

Samsung said its new smart fridge is capable of recognising up to 33 different food items and recommend food recipes based on the items it identifies, while users can also set use by dates on items and be notified by their fridge to use them to help reduce food waste.

Samsung also confirmed it was expanding its use of AI in its home appliances, including its new AI Laundry Combo washer-dryer, which will use AI to automatically personalise laundry cycles and learning user habits.

In addition, upgraded AI in the firm’s new vacuum and robot mop cleaner, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, can better detect different floors and even carpet lengths, as well as stains, to improve its cleaning capabilities.

JH Han, the tech giant’s chief executive of device experience, said AI will enable connected devices to improve daily lives while remaining non-intrusive and “in the background”.

“With the emergence of artificial intelligence, smarter, better experiences will redefine how we live,” he said.

“Samsung’s broad portfolio of powerful devices, along with the pursuit of open collaboration, will help bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all.”

Elsewhere, Samsung also announced new partnerships with two car manufacturers around better linking smart homes and cars, and energy management around electric car charging and home energy use.

Through a deal with fellow Korean firm Hyundai, users will be able to link their smart home and car, meaning users will be able to turn the heating on their car in advance of using it, as well as control smart home controls such as heating and garage doors from within their connected car.

And through a new link-up with Elon Musk’s Tesla in the US, Samsung users will be able to manage the energy use of any electric vehicle charger they have, as well as any of Tesla’s other energy products, such as its Powerwall home battery and solar panel management system, via its SmartThings Energy platform.

At CES, Samsung also announced its robot companion Ballie – first announced in 2020 – had been updated to now be able to interact with other smart home devices and project video and images on walls to help with daily tasks, such as video calling or reminders.