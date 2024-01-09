Kate celebrates 42nd birthday as royal family share behind-the-scenes photo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate celebrates 42nd birthday as royal family share behind-the-scenes photo

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales is celebrating her 42nd birthday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The royal family have wished the Princess of Wales a happy 42nd birthday, posting a new behind-the-scenes photo of Kate on the King’s coronation day.

Kate, wearing her deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet and silver bullion, and crystal and silver thread work leaf embroidery headpiece, is pictured smiling at her newly crowned father-in-law, Charles.

The scene, taken inside Buckingham Palace after the coronation, also features the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh laughing and celebrating with the King, who is wearing the Imperial State Crown, after the historic ceremony.

The image was taken by Chris Jackson of Getty Images.

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was born to Carole and Michael Middleton on January 9 1982, and grew up in Berkshire with siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton.

She met and began dating Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, at St Andrews University, and married him in Westminster Abbey in 2011, becoming the Duchess of Cambridge and also a future Queen.

The Princess of Wales during a family portage session at the Orchards Centre in Milton Regis, Sittingbourne, Kent (Paul Grover/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

Just over a year into her new role as the Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate has channelled her energy into her Shaping Us campaign, which aims to highlight and promote the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

Kensington Palace released a childhood photo from the Middleton family album last month of Kate as a chubby-cheeked toddler, with her brown hair in a bob, sitting at the table at Christmas in 1983.

The image was used to celebrate the Shaping Us initiative ahead of Kate’s Together At Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey.

Mother-of-three Kate missed out on a trip to Singapore with William last autumn for the Earthshot Prize awards, staying at home with 10-year-old son Prince George.

George was facing his first set of major exams to decide which school he will attend when he turns 13.

Eton and Marlborough College are expected to be among the contenders.

The Wales family on Christmas Day with Mia Tindall (far right)(Joe Giddens/PA)

There was no major joint official overseas tour for the Waleses in 2023, with William and Kate taking a back seat to allow the King and Queen to embark on their inaugural travels.

But the prince and princess are reported to be planning to travel to Italy this spring.