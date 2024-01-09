Murder accused in court over death of man six years after being stabbed By Press Association January 9 2024, 10.53am Share Murder accused in court over death of man six years after being stabbed Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6323497/murder-accused-in-court-over-death-of-man-six-years-after-being-stabbed/ Copy Link Jamel Boyce suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham in October 2016 (Family Handout/PA) A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of a man who died six years after being stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket is set to stand trial in October. Jamel Boyce was just 17 when he suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south London, in October 2016. He was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak, and died in a care home aged 22 in February 2022. His cause of death was ruled, after a post-mortem examination, to be a penetrating injury to the chest. Tyrese Osei-Kofi, from east Dulwich in south London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with Jamel’s murder. Appearing from custody in a grey prison uniform, he did not enter a plea during the brief hearing. Judge Richard Marks KC remanded him in custody until he appears for a plea hearing at the same court on March 26. A provisional trial was fixed for October 28.