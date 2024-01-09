Murder accused in court over death of man six years after being stabbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Murder accused in court over death of man six years after being stabbed

By Press Association
Jamel Boyce suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham in October 2016 (Family Handout/PA)
Jamel Boyce suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham in October 2016 (Family Handout/PA)

A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of a man who died six years after being stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket is set to stand trial in October.

Jamel Boyce was just 17 when he suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south London, in October 2016.

He was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak, and died in a care home aged 22 in February 2022.

His cause of death was ruled, after a post-mortem examination, to be a penetrating injury to the chest.

Tyrese Osei-Kofi, from east Dulwich in south London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with Jamel’s murder.

Appearing from custody in a grey prison uniform, he did not enter a plea during the brief hearing.

Judge Richard Marks KC remanded him in custody until he appears for a plea hearing at the same court on March 26.

A provisional trial was fixed for October 28.