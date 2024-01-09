Officer accused of causing death of man hit by police car appears in court

A police officer accused of causing the death of a man who was hit and killed by a police car has appeared in court.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert, 27, was on foot when he was struck by the vehicle just after 11.10pm on April 30 2022 and was confirmed dead at the scene in Peacehaven, Sussex.

Pc Christopher Corker, 39, of Shandon Road, Worthing, appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday morning, charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Charges were brought by the Crown Prosecution Service after an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation.

Corker, who spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, has indicated a not guilty plea, the court was told.

The Sussex Police officer was granted unconditional bail to appear at the Old Bailey on February 6.