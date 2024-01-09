Teenage boy accused of Harry Pitman murder set to stand trial in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenage boy accused of Harry Pitman murder set to stand trial in September

By Press Association
Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill when he was stabbed at around 11.40pm on New Year’s Eve, the Metropolitan Police previously said (Family handout/PA)
A 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing another teenager to death as he waited to watch fireworks on New Year’s Eve is set to stand trial in September.

The youth, who cannot legally be named because of his age, is accused of murdering Harry Pitman, also 16, in Primrose Hill park in north London just before midnight.

He was charged over the weekend and on Tuesday appeared at the Old Bailey, where no plea was entered to charges of murder and having an offensive weapon in public.

Sitting in the dock in a black Nike tracksuit flanked by three dock officers, he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing, which lasted about half an hour.

People release balloons as they take part in a vigil in Downhills Park in the West Green area of Haringey, London, for Harry last Tuesday
He had his head down for much of the time and appeared tearful when the judge addressed him.

Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC remanded him into youth detention accommodation before he appears at the same court for a plea hearing on March 26.

A provisional trial was set for September 2.

Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill when he was stabbed at around 11.40pm, the Metropolitan Police previously said.

The force said: “Officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived but, despite the efforts of emergency services, Harry sadly died at the scene shortly before midnight.”

A 17-year-old boy arrested on Thursday has been released on bail.

No further action will be taken against three other boys arrested in connection with the case.